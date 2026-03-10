Pizza Store Manager Was Well Prepared For Their First Solo Shift – But They Never Could Have Anticipated The Drama They’d Face

It’s hard to believe now that, just a few years ago, we were all confined to our homes by law.

At the time it seemed weird of course, but it quickly became our normal – so much so that going outdoors was a novelty.

Of course, most of us complied (despite a few grumbles) with the collective responsibility towards our friends and neighbors worth the isolation.

But there were plenty of people who simply refused to comply – and unfortunately for the pizza shop manager in this story, those people were generally quite difficult to deal with.

Read on to find out what happened that led them to calling the cops.

Called the cops on my first solo management shift During the pandemic, I had my first solo shift as a pizza shop manager. On that very same shift, I also had to call the cops. I’d became manager around three weeks before, but this was my first day as a solos shift lead. It was a slow night. At the store we have two doors. We lock the door closest to the street, since no one was allowed in the lobby at that time – due to the pandemic we also had a dine in area which was closed. When a customer came they had to stand behind a desk by the door and wait for us to take their payment and give them their food. Only one person in at a time. All due to the pandemic.

But some customers just didn’t want to cooperated.

Then, a man came in, but he tried to come in through the locked door. He didn’t knock, he was banging and trying to jiggle the handle. I told him to go around and so did a driver. He just kept on banging on the door. I shouted “GO AROUND.” He finally went to the other door. When he comes in he released all his aggression on me, yelling, “Do you know it’s ******* raining outside?” I explained that we had to keep that door locked now because of protocol. No customers are allowed in the lobby, to which he told me we were taking things too seriously.

So the manager tried to deflect his aggression and focus on his order.

I asked him what the name on his order was. He showed me his order, and I told him I’d be right back. As I walk back to get his stuff, I saw that he was behind the desk where he wasn’t supposed to be. I told him that I needed him to stay behind the desk or I couldn’t give him his your order. He told me that he needed to pay, and so he needed to use the machine. I replied that I knew he still needed to pay, but that I needed him to stand behind the desk. I clarified that they were not my rules, but I had to enforce them.

Eventually, another guy was forced to get involved.

The guy refused to stand behind the desk, even after one of our drivers proceeded to direct him behind the desk too, saying, “Sir you gotta stand behind the desk or we can’t help you.” The guy continued to ignore both of us, so I repeated, “Sir for your health and ours we need you to stand back behind the desk.” He said, “You guys are being over dramatic. Just give me my stuff.” So I told him that he needed to listen or I’d call the authorities. He mimicked me with his hand like a small child. So I ended calling the cops cause he said “This is ******* stupid,” when he was mimicking me.

Read on to find out what happened when he called the cops.

I called the cops and told them what was going on. I told them he wasn’t following health protocols, was putting people at risk, and was causing a public disturbance. I told all my staff to stay away from him and to keep their masks on until he left. Ten minutes went by when another customer came to pick up her order. I walked past the guy to help her. She asks if I was going to help him and I said, “no. He’s not listening to our health protocols. I’m not going to help until he listens.” When I walked past him again after giving the other customer her stuff, he looked at me and I told him once he started to cooperate with us we’d give him his food. Another three mins went by and the driver saw the guy was finally behind the desk. So the driver took his card and brought him his food. That’s when the cops come.

Uh-oh. Let’s find out what happened next.

The guy flipped out. He yelled at us: “I HOPE YOU DIDN’T CALL THE COPS ON ME BECAUSE THAT WOULD HAVE BEEN STUPID. ALL YOU PEOPLE ARE OVER REACTING WITH YOUR MASKS!” The cop, who was also wearing an N95 mask, explained that we did call the police on him. The guy flipped the desk, throwing his food onto the ground. The cop quickly pinned him to the ground and cuffed him before anything else could happen. Then, he put him in the back of the squad car. The cop came and got statements from us and I gave him a soda and some wings for helping us out. I made sure the driver was all right and we swept, mopped, and sanitized anything the guy had touched. I texted my manager and supervisor and told them both what happened. I let them know everyone was safe, and no one was hurt – nor did anyone get coughed on.

The pandemic may seem like a long time ago now, but for the guys in this story it’s likely to be a long-term memory.

Some people really did not like taking the responsibility to protect others and it shows.

He deserved everything he got.

Let’s see what the Reddit community made of this situation.

This person couldn’t believe how ridiculous some people can be.

While others had other terrible experiences with customers.

Meanwhile, this Redditor commended the manager on their composure.

It’s clear who was in the wrong in this situation – in fact, the manager did everything right to protect their employees and other customers.

And it’s not everyday that you have to call the cops, so it’s a story they’ll be telling for years.

Let’s hope their future shifts went smoother!

