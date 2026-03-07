Remote Worker Feels Guilty About Coasting In A Low-Stress Job While Watching High Earners Through His Work, So He Questions Whether Avoiding Career Advancement Was A Mistake

Watching other people’s careers take off can make even the most comfortable life feel inadequate.

So, what would you think if you were almost 40, working from home in a low-stress, low-pay role, but realized other people are getting promotions, raises, and bonuses?

Would you give up your comfy life to earn more money? Or would you stay home and choose a quieter life?

In the following story, one husband is facing this decision and feeling very conflicted.

Here’s what’s going on with him.

Anyone Else Feel Guilty For Not Advancing Their Career? I feel like I should be doing more with my life. I work from home in a paraplanner-type role. I work maybe an actual 20 hours a week (32 hours scheduled) and am off Fridays ($50k/yr, and I use ACA for insurance). Im almost 40. I feel like most people my age are well into their careers, earning $150k a year, and I’m messing around and watching tv during the day at work or outside cutting grass. My wife stays home with our daughter. She will go back to paid employment next year.

He realized he’s not making much money.

As I work from home, I usually have the TV on constantly, and my job is low-stress. My job does not use anything remotely related to my degree (accounting). Since I do paraplanning, I see a lot of incomes well above the $150kyr range, earning stock options, bonuses, and raises. I get none of those, and it makes me feel like a lazy ***. However, I already have a good amount of money invested, with annual dividends to supplement income.

Now, he’s confused.

We live in a low-cost-of-living area, so expenses are relatively low. I saved the money I made in public accounting early in my career and invested (and basically quit – no accounting connections whatsoever). Not enough to retire on, but enough to be comfortable now, but still need to work.

Should I keep coasting? Or get back into accounting (somehow). I doubt I could get a job in accounting, as I did a career change 8 years ago, and any employer would be hesitant to hire someone trying to get back into the field after an 8-year gap.

It sounds like there are pros on both sides.

I am not going to be a licensed CFP and start prospecting, building a book of business, or buying someone’s client base. I dont know of any financial advisors that work from home, and I really dont want to set up shop somewhere just so I can make $100k – $200k a year because I would just be saving that toward the goal I am almost doing now – working the absolute minimum. However, if I went back into accounting, no more easy work-from-home jobs, no cutting grass during the day, TV on, and catching up on shows, etc. I almost feel retired now, but I also still need the job.

Yikes! It sounds like he’s facing a pretty tough decision.

Let’s see what the fine folks over at Reddit think he should do with his life.

There’s a difference between financial planning and accounting.

This person tried to get where he is.

Here’s a simple question.

For this person, is boils down to happiness.

He needs to look inside and see what he thinks will make him the happiest, and then talk it over with his wife.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.