Renter Pulled Perfectly Good Oranges Out Of The Trash, But When They Questioned Their Roommate About Food Waste, Their Relationship Quickly Soured

Food waste tends to rot more than just produce — it spoils moods, too!

So when one renter rescued a perfectly good bag of oranges from the trash and questioned why they were tossed, their housemate accused them of overstepping.

That’s when their apartment dynamic turned from sweet to sharply sour.

AITA for “dumpster diving” through my friends trash. I (23) came downstairs in the morning to bin something. When I opened the bin, I found a full bag of unopened fresh oranges sitting at the top. I was confused, so I picked them up, and they were perfectly fine. I washed them and left them on the counter.

So when they questioned their roommate about it, he wasn’t pleased.

I asked my housemates whose oranges they were and why they were in the bin. I discovered they were my roommate Sam’s (24M). He stormed into the kitchen and asked why I was “dumpster diving through the bins like a freak.” I asked why he binned them, and he said he “had too many oranges.”

The renter points out there was a much better way to deal with unwanted food, and that’s when things escalated even further.

I expressed that he could’ve offered them to someone in the house. I explained to him that throwing out perfectly good food was wasteful. He then yelled at me and said I’m not his mother and can’t tell him what to do. He told me to get out of his *** and stop overstepping boundaries. He then took the oranges and threw them in our outside bin so no one would get them out again. So Reddit, AITA for overstepping and dumpster diving?

This battle seemed to be about a lot more than just oranges.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter finds the term “dumpster diving” a bit dramatic.

This commenter questions whether “boundary” is the right term to use here.

On the other hand, it’s reasonable to expect that someone would no longer want something they’ve chosen to throw away.

Maybe they should just stay away from Sam altogether.

The oranges might have been salvageable, but their roommate relationship clearly wasn’t.

