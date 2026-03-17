Renter Takes Washer And Dryer With Her When She Moves Out, So The Landlord Threatens To Keep The Security Deposit

Imagine moving into an apartment where there’s a shared washer and dryer that you can use. If the dryer broke and the landlord refused to fix it, would you pay to have it fixed, buy a new one or start going to a laundromat?

In this story, one renter is in this situation and decides to buy a new dryer. The problem is that the renter and landlord disagree about who owns the dryer.

Keep reading to see how the story plays out.

You want a washer, fine, you’ll get a washer. I moved into the house I am buying last year. It was my grandparents old house and it’s a fixer upper but I’m getting it for a good price. The apartment I lived at before hand was a decent one. A 2 story house where one apartment was the top floor and the second apartment was the bottom floor. We also got free reign of the basement and that was were the washer and dryer was located. When we moved in, the landlord said that some previous tenants left the washer and dryer and that we could use them. They are a good set of energy efficient ones .

The landlord wasn’t very helpful.

Well one day, the drier broke down. We called the landlord to have them send a repair man to come and fix it. They told us, “The washer and dryer were left by previous tenants, and are not our responsibility. You have to get it fixed.” So we ended up buying a whole new drier, since we couldn’t figure out what was wrong with the old one. We scrapped the old one and continued on with our lives. When it came time to move out, we wanted to take the drier with us because we paid for it, and since the landlord didn’t want to take responsibility for the washer, we would. So I took the set to my new house and set it up.

There was an old set down there, but seeing as how they were old they would have cost us more money in the future, I decided to give them to a friend who didn’t have a set.

The landlord disagreed about who owned the washer and dryer.

Then I get a call from the old landlord, “You have to return the washer and dryer. They were not yours to take!” I argued with them and told them that since they didn’t want to take responsibility for them and I did, that they were mine. I talked to some friends of mine who are landlords as well and they were on my side. But my old landlord threatened to withhold the security deposit of around $800 if I didn’t return the washer.

This is where it gets good!

I told them, “fine, you will get a washer back.” So I cleaned up the old washer that was left at my new house and returned that one instead. It still worked and they had no evidence of what kind of washer was left there, so they had no choice. I got my full deposit back and didn’t hear anything from them again thankfully.

That was a great way to get what she wanted while still giving the landlord what they wanted.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

You can’t have it both ways.

This would be petty but probably well deserved.

This was a simpler solution than court.

I have read many stories about landlords who were much worse.

The landlord will probably never know the difference.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.