Renter Tells Landlord That He’s Moving, So The Landlord Insists That He Fill Out A Form And Answer A Question He’d Rather Not Answer

Imagine living in an apartment you didn’t really like, but it was all you could find and afford. If you later found an apartment you liked better and decided to move, would you tell your landlord why you’re moving out or simply state that you’re moving out?

In this story, one renter was in this situation, and the landlord insisted that the renter had to fill out a form and answer a question about why he’s moving out.

Keep reading to see how the renter answers the question.

Reason Required to Move Out This happened a long time ago. I was young and had just come back from traveling in Europe. I wound up renting an apartment that I was not happy with, but it was in my home town, and was affordable. I was hoping to move out, and was able to do so once a better opportunity came along. The apartment was generally depressing, so I was looking forward to moving out.

Before moving out, he had some questions.

I talked to the landlord and building manager about moving out, and to see if I could move out mid-month to save on some rent. They said that was not possible, and I would have to wait until the end of the month to move out. Fine not a big problem.

There was one questions he didn’t feel the need to answer.

The building manager says I need to fill out some forms before I can move out, so I go to his office and do so. He was not a very friendly guy, but honestly I had not had any interactions with him prior to this, and had no hard feelings about him. One of the questions on the form was “Why are you moving out”. I left it blank. What business is it of anyone’s why I am moving out.

That wasn’t good enough.

The building manager handed me back the form and said “You have to fill this in”. I told him that I didn’t feel like giving a reason that I am moving out, and didn’t understand why it was mandatory. He insisted that I “HAD” to fill it in or he would not process my move out paperwork to end the month to month lease.

He was very honest.

I said OK fine, and filled in “I do not like the building manager”. He was shocked when he read it. I told him I didn’t want to put anything down, but rules are rules.

That’s funny! He could’ve written something explaining that he was moving somewhere else, and that probably would’ve sufficed. I love that he turned it the answer into an insult though.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

What answer was he expecting?

He was probably expecting an answer like this one…

Here’s another funny story.

One person rants about their building manager.

He could’ve had fun with the answer.

Some questions seem to have fairly obvious answers.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.