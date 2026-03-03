Renters Claim Upstairs Neighbors Are Loud, But When The Landlord Stays In The Upstairs Apartment, The Reality Is Quite Different

Imagine renting out an apartment, and the person who owns the apartment below yours also rents it out. You’re both landlords to separate tenants, and neither one of you actually lives on site to know what is really going on.

What would you do if the other landlord kept telling you that their tenants were complaining that your tenants are too loud?

In this story, one landlord is in this situation and decides to check the situation out for themselves.

Keep reading to see what they discovered.

AITA for ignoring my neighbours landlords emails I own an apartment in London which I rent out to different tenants and this apartment is apart of a building with 3 other apartments. Mine is on the top floor and the one below me is also rented out by an extremely rude landlord. Recently she’s been emailed me about multiple noise complaints her tenants have had so I asked my tenants to keep the noise down and they agreed, but the complaints carried on and my tenants insisted they were not making any noise past 10pm (the time that they are supposed to stop any loud noises ).

Time for an experiment.

Recently these tenants have moved out and I decided to stay at the apartment for a night to see if I would get any complaints. So I go to London settle into my apartment and am quite the entire time (I am on my own). Around 11pm I hear people in the garden of the apartment below mine (the ones making noice complaints) and it sounds like they are having a lot of people around. There is loud chatter for a few hours. Then at 3am they decide to blast out loud music that I could hear like it was right next to me.

This is crazy!

That did it for me. The next morning I go back to my house, and get this, I received a noise complaint from the ones having a party despite being completely silent and them making a racket. I told their landlord I will not be dealing with her anymore and have since ignored all her rude emails. AITA

It’s so weird that the loud tenants would complain about the quiet tenants. It should be the other way around. Maybe the loud tenants were trying to sleep in the middle of the day and were woken up by normal daytime noises from someone walking around above them? Or maybe they were just lying. I can’t figure it out, but it’s a good thing OP checked it out for themselves.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Gathering evidence is essential.

A lawyer might be able to help.

Yes, this is probably what the renters were thinking.

The landlord probably has no idea what’s really going on.

Who knows what else they’re lying about.

