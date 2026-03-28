Retail Cashier Tries To Give A Customer Change, But When She Won’t Take It, They Argue Until A Supervisor Sends Her Away

It’s amazing how many ignorant people think they are smart, and anyone who disagrees with them is stupid…in their opinion.

Anyone who works in retail customer service has stories about these customers.

In this story, the stressful issue involves something that should’ve been simple…giving a customer her change.

Let’s read how this simple task became such an ordeal.

🤏this close to risking it all

I work retail and a lady came in and her total was $170.19. She give me $200 and tells me she wants no change. I tell her ok, give me the 19 cents and I can give you $30 closed and she gives me a quarter.

The customer makes no sense.

I tell her ok, but I’ll end up still giving her change because 25 passes and she said “No do it like that.” I have to repeatedly tell her why that won’t work, but she won’t listen. I even whip out the calculator to show her and she still won’t accept it.

My supervisor comes over, takes some pennies and tells her to leave; She’s good.

But the Karen wasn’t done yet.

This lady shouts “FINALLY SOMEONE WITH A BRAIN.” I was ready to lose my job over that but I was sent on a mini break. My boss said sometimes let them win cause it really ain’t worth it, but I did good. This whole ordeal took 15 minutes of my life

Here is what people are saying on Reddit.

LOL, but they check the books…

Interesting theory.

I like this idea.

This sounds like a bad horror movie.

Remember when you could throw it in a fountain? I miss that!

Sure, lady. I’m the stupid one…

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.