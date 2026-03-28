March 27, 2026 at 11:49 pm

Retail Cashier Tries To Give A Customer Change, But When She Won’t Take It, They Argue Until A Supervisor Sends Her Away

by Ashley Ashbee

Loose change on a table beside a jar of change

Pexels/Reddit

It’s amazing how many ignorant people think they are smart, and anyone who disagrees with them is stupid…in their opinion.

Anyone who works in retail customer service has stories about these customers.

In this story, the stressful issue involves something that should’ve been simple…giving a customer her change.

Let’s read how this simple task became such an ordeal.

🤏this close to risking it all

I work retail and a lady came in and her total was $170.19. She give me $200 and tells me she wants no change.

I tell her ok, give me the 19 cents and I can give you $30 closed and she gives me a quarter.

The customer makes no sense.

I tell her ok, but I’ll end up still giving her change because 25 passes and she said “No do it like that.”

I have to repeatedly tell her why that won’t work, but she won’t listen. I even whip out the calculator to show her and she still won’t accept it.

My supervisor comes over, takes some pennies and tells her to leave; She’s good.

But the Karen wasn’t done yet.

This lady shouts “FINALLY SOMEONE WITH A BRAIN.”

I was ready to lose my job over that but I was sent on a mini break.

My boss said sometimes let them win cause it really ain’t worth it, but I did good.

This whole ordeal took 15 minutes of my life

Here is what people are saying on Reddit.

LOL, but they check the books…

Screenshot 2026 02 22 at 4.36.35 PM Retail Cashier Tries To Give A Customer Change, But When She Wont Take It, They Argue Until A Supervisor Sends Her Away

Interesting theory.

Screenshot 2026 02 22 at 4.37.48 PM Retail Cashier Tries To Give A Customer Change, But When She Wont Take It, They Argue Until A Supervisor Sends Her Away

I like this idea.

Screenshot 2026 02 22 at 4.38.12 PM Retail Cashier Tries To Give A Customer Change, But When She Wont Take It, They Argue Until A Supervisor Sends Her Away

This sounds like a bad horror movie.

Screenshot 2026 02 22 at 4.39.09 PM Retail Cashier Tries To Give A Customer Change, But When She Wont Take It, They Argue Until A Supervisor Sends Her Away

Remember when you could throw it in a fountain? I miss that!

Screenshot 2026 02 22 at 4.40.33 PM e1771796490300 Retail Cashier Tries To Give A Customer Change, But When She Wont Take It, They Argue Until A Supervisor Sends Her Away

Sure, lady. I’m the stupid one…

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.

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