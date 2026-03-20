Roommate Runs the AC Nonstop and Takes 30-Minute Showers, So He Tells Him He’s Not Paying for the Extra Utilities

Living with roommates usually means splitting everything 50/50: rent, groceries, and utilities.

But one renter says that deal stopped feeling fair when his roommate started blasting the AC, leaving lights on in every room, and taking long showers.

When the electricity bill suddenly doubled, he decided enough was enough.

AITA for telling my roommate I’m not paying for utilities they waste by leaving lights/AC on constantly? I (22M) live with a roommate (23M) and we split rent and utilities 50/50. The problem is he’s constantly leaving lights on in every room runs the AC at full blast even when he’s not home and takes 30+ minute showers. Our electricity bill has been insane the past few months and when I brought it up he just shrugged and said that’s what utilities cost I started keeping track and he’s definitely the one driving up the costs.

Sounds like it.

Last month the bill was almost double what it normally is I told him I’m only paying my fair share based on my usage and he needs to cover the extra he’s wasting. He got angry and said we agreed to split everything 50/50 and I can’t just change that now. I told him the agreement was fair when we were both being reasonable but I’m not subsidizing his wastefulness.

Stood your ground!

He called me cheap and said if I can’t afford utilities I shouldn’t have moved in Now it’s awkward as hell and some mutual friends are saying I’m being petty over a utility bill. But I don’t think it’s fair that I’m paying for his carelessness. AITA?

After tracking their usage, he confronted his roommate and said he would only pay his fair share, arguing that the extra cost was clearly caused by wasteful habits. Rude or…?

Well, yes. Reddit thinks this is pretty rude.

OP did a huge no-no.

It needs to be a discussion, but until then? YTA.

When one roommate treats utilities like an unlimited subscription, it’s hard to expect the other one to keep footing half the bill.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.