She Followed The Rules And Submitted Her Approved PTO, But Her Boss Tried To Bully Her Out Of Taking It

Bosses have a way of acting like their reign over you extends into your personal life.

What would you do if your boss tried to strongarm you out of taking PTO? One woman recently shared a crazy story about this with Reddit. Here’s what happened.

My manager told me I should be “grateful” I even have a job after I asked for a day off for my sisters wedding

Not even exaggerating.

Put in a PTO request 6 weeks in advance, followed every single step HR told me to.

Seems like that should be acceptable then.

Got called into the office today and my manager sits me down and goes: “You know a lot of people would kill for your position right now”.

Like what does that even mean?

I asked for ONE day.

Everyone should be entitled to one day at LEAST.

A Friday.

The wedding is out of state so I need to drive up.

I’ve been covering for two people who quit back in September and never got replaced.

Doesn’t exactly seem like a smooth operation.

Been doing basically 3 peoples’ jobs for 5 months and not a single word about extra pay or anything.

I had some money from stake saved up so I wasn’t totally desperate, but I took this job because I actually thought there was room to grow here.

I’m so tired of companies acting like showing up every day is something they’re doing YOU a favor for.

It’s a nonsensical mentality.

You are paying me, I am providing a service.

That’s it.

That’s the whole relationship.

Not enough people understand this.

Anyway the request is still “under review” which in this company means they forgot about it and hope you do too.

Already started looking.

No one deserves to feel like their job dictates their life. Let’s see what the Reddit community had to say about this one.

Unsurprisingly, the comments were baffled.



Others offered tangible advice.



Some provided support.



And one person left a valuable script.



Life outside of work is a right, not a privilege.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.