She Got Into A Shouting Match With Her Manager Because They Thought She Didn’t Care About The Job, But She Really Does And Now She Feels Like She Was Out Of Line For Yelling

When you are working for a restaurant that is going to be shutting down soon, it can be hard to remain motivated and it can also make your emotions run hot.

What would you do if you were still working hard, but your manager was upset about the situation and was lashing out at you?

That is what happened to the young woman in this story, so she yelled back at her manager, and now she isn’t sure if that was appropriate.

AITA For Getting Into An Argument With My Manager I (26F) got into an argument with my manager (“M” for short). And while I have received feedback from friends that I’m not in the wrong, I figured I would get advise from complete strangers who don’t know anyone in the story.

This would be very disappointing.

I work at a tiny mom-and-pop-shop restaurant in a small town. A few months back we all learned that we were closing down – it’s not because we’re not getting business, but it is because of bad business practices. Either way, I’ve been really upset and scrambling to apply for other jobs.

I certainly can’t blame them.

Due to the fact that we’re closing, the majority of the employees have a “don’t care” attitude – the exceptions to this are myself and M. And while, yes, part of me doesn’t care anymore since I’m more focused on finding new employment, I still care about this job for the sake of M.

She clearly has a strong work ethic.

So, onto the real problem; Last week I was cleaning the fryers and doing a bank run to do the deposits (not necessarily my job but I’m trying to make things less stressful for M), and when M came in, she said hello and asked how I was. I had a lot on my mind, so I nonchalantly greeted her back and said I was “fine.” It’s typically a lie, but it’s the most common one I tell, so I can get away with people believing it.

Well, this is awkward.

Fast forward to a few days later, when we’re working together on opening shift. I don’t remember exactly what prompted the conversation to happen, but at some point during the conversation, M brought up how she enlisted my coworker/friend – (nicknaming her “V”) – to get information about why I “hate” M. Here’s kind of how the conversation went (to the best of my memory):

She seems paranoid.

M: “If that’s true, then you wouldn’t be ignorant, rude, and disrespectful to me.” Me: “How am I being rude to you?”

What? She is one of the few people going out of their way to keep working hard.

M: “You don’t care about this place like I do. You speak to me with ignorance. You’re very rude in your responses and how you talk to me.” Me: “I don’t understand how I’m being ignorant.”

Maybe there is something else going wrong in her life.

M: “It’s just disrespectful to not care when I’ve bent over backwards and ‘cut my own throat’, and denied receiving raises so that the rest of you guys could get those raises. And it’s very ignorant that everyone here does not treat me with respect for that.” Mind you, readers, this is the first time M has ever admitted refusing money to make sure the rest of us could receive raises instead. She’s told us she’s refused her raises, but never for THAT reason.

Wait, why is she angry now?

This new information made me angry, and I raised my voice at M. I yelled, “None of us asked you to deny your raises!”

Yeah, I really think she is just upset at the situation and lashing out.

M: “I know, but I still think it’s not fair that you don’t care about this place even though we’re closing. And I think you should just leave if you’re not going to care.” I then yelled back that I wasn’t leaving until the end because I made her a promise. From there, we went our separate ways for the rest of the day.

Yes, yelling is not necessary.

I know I shouldn’t have raised my voice, but… AITA?

No, it seems to me that both of them are upset about the restaurant closing and neither of them are handling it very well.

This is an unfortunate situation, let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

She doesn’t want to pay unemployment.

The manager is definitely insecure.

They both acted immaturely.

This commenter things she is trying to save on unemployment.

This person says she did everything she could.

Tensions are running high and these two both acted immaturely.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.