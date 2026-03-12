She Was Parking In The Street While Her New Driveway Dried, But Her Neighbor Came Over And Demanded That She Move Her Car

When you get your driveway redone, you want to make sure to let it completely dry and cure before you park on it to ensure it doesn’t crack.

What would you do if you were parking in the street while letting the driveway dry, and your neighbor came over and demanded that you park in your driveway so she can park in front of your house?

That is what happened to the woman in this story.

Keep reading to see how she handled the situation.

My neighbor’s daughter just told me I need to park in my driveway again So, I (40F) just got my driveway replaced 2 days ago. Asphalt, not concrete. The contractor told me I could park my car on it again after 3 days. Google said 7-10.

As much money as I spent on it, I decided to listen to Google.

Ok, that’s a pretty simple setup.

I live on a 2 way, yet 1 driving lane street. On my side, all of the houses are street level and have driveways. While the houses across the street are on a bit of a hill with steps leading up to them.

The only street parking is on my side. Their side has a alleyway/service road behind them where those owners could park. A lot of them chose not to. They’d rather park in front of our houses. Not a big deal. I don’t own the street and don’t care who parks there as long as they aren’t blocking me in. There are 2 spots (sedan sized) between every driveway.

No big deal, she wants to keep her new driveway looking nice.

I have been parking on the street in front of my own house for these 2 days now and plan to stay there for at least another 5. I did not park in the middle so that no other car can also park because I’m not a jerk. One of my across the street neighbors has a daughter who is home from college. 19 maybe, idk.

What I do know is she drives a SUV that is entirely too big and won’t fit in front of my car without partially blocking the driveway of the neighbor next to me.

Well, that’s one way to start a conversation.

I’m outside this morning watering my flowers minding my business and this girl comes over unannounced and uninvited. The conversion went like this:

Entitled Neighbor: (no hello, no pleasantries) Hey when are you moving your car? Me: Excuse me? EN: My truck can’t fit with your car there.

This should be obvious.

Me: (looks over to my driveway that is CLEARLY still roped off with yellow caution tape) I just got my driveway done. EN: Yeah I see that but it looks dry to me. My dad said asphalt doesn’t take as long as concrete. Me: (smiles and goes back to watering)

EN: You can park your car on it now.

She explained the situation.

Me: (takes a deep breath; clearly annoyed) Drying and curing aren’t exactly the same. I won’t be parking on it for another few days.

EN: No you need to do it now. There’s nowhere else for me to park! What am I supposed to do?! (This is where my eye started to twitch because not this little girl telling me what I NEED to do) Me: (through clenched teeth) What about your service road?

She’ll have to figure something out.

EN: My parents park back there. There’s no room! Me: Well, idk what to tell you. I wish you an ounce of luck 🙂

Poor child turn a few shades of red and stomped back across the street.

At this point, I’d park there even longer.

I am not one of those older millennials who thinks GenZ are all entitled babies, but what was that?! 😂 And in case you’re wondering, I WFH, did all my grocery shopping and errand running a few days ago.

I have no plans on leaving the house or my spot again at least until Wednesday. She’ll just have to suffer 😏

This is especially funny since if the neighbor had just been polite about it, she may have been willing to move a little. She could have parked in front of her own driveway since she obviously wasn’t using it. Her rudeness ruled that out.

Let’s see what the people in the comments on Reddit have to say.

Yup, never move that car.

This is a bit extreme, but funny.

This is good to know.

Yeah, where do they get the nerve?

Sometimes being petty is too funny.

You catch more flies with honey than vinegar.

