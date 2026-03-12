Sister Plans $2,000 Cancun Bachelorette After Destination Wedding Week Costs, So Maid Of Honor Refuses to Go

When this maid of honor stepped up to help with wedding plans, she expected a few expense…not a second destination trip with a luxury price tag.

AITA for not attending my sister’s bachelorette party My sister (35F) is getting married in Idaho this September. Her and her fiancé have lived there for the past 5 years. We grew up in Virginia and I (30F) still live in our hometown. I am the MOH and offered to plan the bachelorette party. My sister declined and wanted to do it herself. There are 6 people attending; 3 from Virginia, 1 from California, 1 from Missouri and my sister from Idaho.

My sister wants the party to be in Cancun, Mexico for a long weekend (Thursday-Sunday) in August at an all-inclusive resort. Flights from my nearest airport are currently ~$700 round trip. The all inclusive costs roughly $1200. All in, we are looking at ~$2000 after airport transfers and tipping. I told my sister this was a crazy amount to spend on a bachelorette party given we then have to travel for the wedding in September.

To save herself money, my sister is getting married on a WEDNESDAY. Being the MOH, I need to be there a day before the wedding for the rehearsal. This leaves Monday as a travel day, Tuesday rehearsal, Wednesday wedding, send off brunch Thursday, travel home Friday aka requires a full week of PTO. Flights to Idaho in September are currently ~$500. Add in a few hundred for the dress, hair and makeup and hotel in Idaho for the week.

Long story short, with all of the events I’ll end up paying +\- $3000. I just think this is insane. I feel like I can’t opt out of the wedding itself. AITA for opting out of the bachelorette party to save money?

Redditors largely agreed the bigger question wasn’t loyalty, it was whether anyone should be expected to go broke for a party.

Being maid of honor doesn’t mean putting your finances on life support for a weekend in Cancun.

