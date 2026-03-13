Store Workers Wouldn’t Let A Pushy Customer In After They Already Closed, So He Threw A Fit In The Parking Lot

If you’ve ever worked in a retail store, you know that certain customers are gonna give you a hard time…even when they’re totally wrong.

In this story, a worker in a photography store talked about what happened when an unruly customer thought the rules didn’t apply to him.

Read on and see what you think.

You won’t let me in fifteen minutes after close? Watch me do donuts in your parking lot! “I worked in a small-ish photography supply store that was part of a small-ish chain. We sold most things you would ever need for photography including cameras and lenses, camcorders, and even old-school film and developing products. The film and developing products were primarily bought by students who were required to learn on film before moving on to digital photography. Also, the building we were in was previously a convenience store so the showroom had large glass panels at the front and our small parking lot was immediately visible from the sales floor.

This wasn’t a great day to work…

Sundays were historically the worst day to work in the store. Lots of lookee-lou’s and for whatever reason a lot of weirdos and people in a bad mood. The good news was that we were only open from noon to five on Sundays so the pain was short-lived. On this particular Sunday we had finished up with the customers right around close, broken down the tills and taken our time cleaning up. We were just about ready to go home at about a quarter after five when we heard the exhaust sounds of a disheveled mid-nineties hatchback driven by a disheveled looking young guy hurriedly pull into our little parking lot. The car had been spray painted in random messy squiggles of color by the way, not completely important for the story but it helps paint a picture of the person driving. Graffiti would have been an upgrade from how this thing looked.

Here we go…

The person driving the car (about 19 or 20) jumps out and runs up to pull on the locked door, which let out a loud “chunk” sound. Myself and my two co-workers see this as he immediately begins to bang on the door and yell “PLEEEAAASSEEE I NEED FILM FOR CLASS PLLEEAASSEE!”. He didn’t even bother trying to act calm, just went straight to losing his mind and yelling and banging. My manager made the polite motion for “sorry” and pointed to his non-existent watch.

This wasn’t gonna happen…

Seriously, there was no way we were opening the store back up fifteen minutes after close as we were about to leave to sell someone a couple rolls of film, especially when they’re acting like a jerk. He persisted for another minute or two while my manager told him (through the glass) that we were closed and that we’d be open again in the morning. So when the guy realizes that we weren’t going to help him he sort of jumps in the air and yells “FINE! I’m gonna go to your competitor!”

Good luck with that!

The “competitor” was literally the only other store around who sold this kind of film and they only had one location, they were even smaller, and not open on Sundays at all. He then proceeds to get in his ridiculous wreck of a hatchback and starts doing donuts in our lot while flipping us off and yelling “Competitor is better! I’m going to competitor!”

There was no way they were letting this psycho in their store after closing time.

