Student Refused To Give Her Unlicensed Sister A Ride To School, So Her Mom Called Her Out For Being Selfish With Her Car

Making your own way is admirable, but some teens mistake independence for an excuse to stop showing up for their family.

When a high-achieving student decided her peaceful morning commute was too precious to share with her own sister, their mom saw it differently.

What she called boundaries, everyone else was starting to call just plain selfishness.

Keep reading for the full story!

AITAH for not wanting to drive my younger sister to/from school? So my sister and I are both in the same grade. However, I am older than her, and I have my full license.

Her sister, however…

She is of age to get her license but for some reason doesn’t. I don’t know if she doesn’t want to, or if my parents don’t want her to, whatever. She doesn’t have her license but is able to get it.

She sees a lot more differences between her and her sister.

I am a straight A student that is the president and leader of multiple clubs and community organizations. I’ve also had a job since middle school. I do many more things but that’s just a quick sum of it all. My sister on the other hand isn’t as “self-motivated” or “self-accomplished” as I am. She doesn’t go to clubs in the morning or work after school.

She doesn’t think her sister has the drive to be successful, which, combined with the driving, leads to some resentment.

She also doesn’t take any APs, Honors, Dual Enrollment, or languages like I do. Therefore she doesn’t really have a lot of homework or work to do in the morning. I do. Basically, my mom thinks because we are both going to the same place, I should just bring her. But I don’t want to.

To her, this would be imposing on some much needed time to decompress.

My commutes to and from school are often my only time where I can just vibe and listen to music by myself, because I’m usually going to sports and/or work after school (after I go home to change and get work stuff). Therefore I don’t want someone else in my car, unless they are a close friend who I can vibe with.

If her sister would just get her license, she wouldn’t be put in this position.

I also don’t want to drive her because she CAN get her license. She could have gotten it months ago but for some unknown reason, she hasn’t. Also, she usually gets picked up by her boyfriend after she gets home, so it’s not like she is going to work or anything really “important.” I paid for my car 100%, and pay for all the gas, repairs, etc. My mom bought my sister a car but she can’t drive it because she doesn’t have a license. AITAH for not wanting to drive my sister to and from school?

Sometimes family is worth making an exception for.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter thinks she’s just being a jerk to her sister for no reason.

It seems like this sister is going out of her way to spite her sister.

Maybe the real community service is right in front of her eyes.

Her behavior is just plain unreasonable.

She listed every achievement on her résumé except the one that actually mattered — being a decent sibling.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.