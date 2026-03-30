Student Running Late Misses Her Train Departure Time, But She Is So Grateful The Operator Waited For Her

It’s lovely when people see you’re in a hurry and wait for you, whether it’s a friend, an elevator or your dog.

But in this story, a stranger is particularly thoughtful, and that is even more powerful.

Check out why this student is so grateful.

A train operator delayed the train’s run so I can get on. I am a college student who takes the train to go to school. I cannot drive, so under any normal circumstances I would be taken by my father.

It was a stressful day.

Unfortunately, he is a businessman for a European company (We’re American) who goes on business trips often. He is in Malta right now. I had to ask my brother’s boyfriend (then my brother himself) to take me instead. But then the cats started fighting, so we had to calm them down. Then frost was on the car window, so we had to clear that before we could drive. I was late to the train by a singular minute, so I ran, clinging to hope.

But she was soon put at ease.

There was a face peeking out of the door. Simply gesturing. Keep going. When I entered, I apologized profusely and thanked him for everything. He said “We all have those mornings.” I made sure to tell him to have a good day as I exited. I hope he has a great day. I won’t forget his act of kindness, he did not have to do that.

Here is what folks are saying on Reddit.

I “heart” this story, too!

I’m surprised no one commented that doing this can throw off other location schedules.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.