Summer Camp Art Teacher Took Medical Leave After Being Hospitalized, But Six Months Later She Discovered That She’d Been Replaced Without Any Conversation

There’s a special kind of hurt that comes from being unexpectedly replaced.

So, what would you do if you had taken medical leave after being hospitalized, believing you could return to a job you loved, but at the last minute, you found out via email that your position had been replaced? Would it not bother you at all? Or would you have a tough time accepting the whole thing?

In the following story, one summer camp art teacher finds herself in this predicament and can’t help but feel upset. Here’s what happened.

Just found out I was actually let go 6 months ago for being hospitalized and no one ever told me I’ve been dealing with health issues and have been holding out hope that I would get my health stuff sorted out and be able to return to teach art at the Summer Camp where I had been for the last 2 years for a 3rd year this Summer. I’m on staff at the school at the same location, but am currently on medical leave. Not being able to return to the school program this year has been devastating, but the thought of camp has left some hope. I have been receiving camp staff emails occasionally, as I had in previous years. No direct communication from the Camp Director, but that’s expected at this point.

She was shocked when she received the latest email.

Today, I received a group email that they are thrilled all positions (except two unrelated) had been filled–what? I checked the website–I’ve been replaced by a former counselor I used to mentor. No conversation. No communication. I’ve simply been cut out entirely. I suspect now that leaving me on the email chain all year was unintentional. I know on one level it’s just business. I was considered unreliable because I had to be unexpectedly hospitalized for the last two weeks of camp last Summer.

While there, she did her job exceptionally well.

Maybe there’s even an element of thinking I’m unsafe to work with kids because it was a psych hospitalization. Even well-meaning and educated people can be incredibly ignorant and ableist. But on the other hand, I did my job there for 2 years and did it very well. I always got perfect scores on my performance reviews. I didn’t have any outbursts or anything. I always showed up and went above and beyond until I simply physically couldn’t.

The hypocritical messaging is getting to her.

I had to be hospitalized because a misdiagnosed neurological disorder was causing so much physical pain that it was making it hard to want to live. The “get well soon” card they sent home with my spouse when he picked up my stuff from camp feels different now. It was a goodbye card. Just took me 6 months to finally get the message. The pill that is so difficult to swallow is the messaging in our culture to “do what you have to do to take care of yourself” and “good job for choosing life,” “I’m so proud of you for seeking help,” when people struggle with ideation, but then, when you do, you often get punished.

For her, the messaging is everywhere.

Socially, financially, career-wise, in so many big and small ways. You are treated as dramatic, crazy, unreliable, weak, manipulative, or cut off entirely–all for surviving. This messaging comes from family, friends, partners, employers, coworkers, medical providers—especially psych providers. It can make it seem like the only real options are to either suck it up and keep our mouths shut or succeed in ending the pain.

Wow! What a way to find out you’ve been replaced.

Let’s check out how the folks over at Reddit would feel if this happened.

For this person, she’s being unreasonable.

Good question.

According to this person, the whole thing makes perfect sense.

This reader has a lot of questions.

It may not be permanent.

She should call the camp director to see what happened and let them know she’s interested for next year.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.