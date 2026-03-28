Supermarket Worker Encounters Hostile Customer Swearing About The New Store Layout, But Then His Comments Got Even More Terrifying

Bad customer behavior is never okay, but it often seems harmless enough. After working retail for awhile, it’s easy to go on like nothing happened.

This time was different.

In this story, a grocery store worker isn’t taking any chances. She felt pretty shaken after her encounter with a customer, and now, she has a message to other customers.

Let’s read all about it.

The customer I hope I never meet again The grocery store I work at is currently experiencing a remodel. And I thought customers were entitled before! I’ve had people scream in my face; I’ve had them yell that they don’t like change and there was even an article in the local paper about it. Let that sink in.

Customers were outraged. The humanity!

An article. In the newspaper. About a grocery store remodel. I’m from a small town that didn’t even have a grocery store, and these people act like it’s such a crime against humanity to remodel everyone’s favorite. First world problems, amirite? There I was, minding my own business, when an angry bearded man around my age cornered me, demanding to know “Where the heck did the paper plates move to?! I hate this remodel!” It’s not my fault, sir, I just work here!

But he didn’t calm down. He did the opposite.

I told him, and said teasingly, trying to get him to see the humor in it, that “They’ll probably move them again since putting picnic stuff in the jam aisle is weird.” Then I rolled my eyes to show solidarity, because even though he was annoying me, I’m a good actress. A vein ticked on his forehead and I realized I’d committed a cardinal sin: not agreeing with everything the customer says. He leaned in and practically screamed, “I’d like to know who was in charge of this remodel! I’m going to track them down and shoot them in the face!”

This scared the daylights out of her.

Oh yeah, did I forget to mention I live in an open carry state? Dude was packing a firearm. I literally could not get out of there fast enough, and finished my task, though I wanted to run and hide in the back. When I told my new manager why I needed a 15 early, the poor guy went pale. Dear customers, a remodel does not equate resorting to threatening violence or intimidating someone just doing their job. Please seek help.

Here is what folks are saying on Reddit.

We are past the reasoning stage, so no.

I agree. Horrendous.

I’m Canadian and we’re baffled, too.

If her boss doesn’t take action she needs to quit.

I agree. This is scary.

This guy needs to be banned from this store for life.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.