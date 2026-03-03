Supervisor Noticed An Employee’s Embarrassing Spelling Slip On His College Course List, So He Let It Slide And Turned The Blunder Into Office Comedy Gold

Performance reviews are meant to highlight achievements, not highlight spelling errors.

So when one supervisor copied an employee’s college coursework into an official review, neither of them realized a single word had turned an academic subject into something wildly inappropriate, but wildly humorous.

You took what as a college course? My name is Smith. Every year, I asked my people to give me an “I love Me” list so that I could write an informative performance review. This made my task very easy by using their provided accomplishments.

But then one of his employees made a very critical error.

Then came Tony’s input. Tony put in all his normal work stuff along with his nighttime college courses. He wrote that he completed an Algebra and an English course. Specifically, Suppository Writing. Yep. MC time.

So instead of letting Tony know, he decided to double down on it.

The annual performance review got written with slightly more emphasis on Tony’s college work. Out it went with the line, “Tony recently completed a college Suppository Writing course.” The review made it through all admin review, my supervisor’s review, the branch chief’s review, and then it hit the mid-level manager’s review.

It didn’t take long for someone else to pick up on it, though.

Her office was down the hallway, about 100 feet away. “SMITH, GET IN HERE.” I knew what it was about and sauntered into her office with a big smirk. As soon as she saw me, she started laughing with me. We fixed it, and I educated Tony on the difference between Suppository and Expository.

What a hoot.

