Teacher Told Her Boyfriend She Didn’t Find It Cute That He Wrote Her Uncommon Name In Fresh Cement At A Local Park, So He Got Upset And Accused Her Of Ruining His Gesture

Not every grand gesture feels romantic when you’re the one who has to live with it.

So, what would you think if your partner proudly texted you saying he wrote your name in fresh cement at a new park near your home? Would you think it was cute? Or would you let him know you don’t like that because you want to protect your reputation?

In the following story, a teacher finds herself in this predicament with her boyfriend. Here’s what happened.

AITAH for not thinking my boyfriend writing my name in fresh cement is cute I was at work when I received a text from my boyfriend saying he had written my name in fresh concrete at a local park/commercial center being developed near where we live. It’s in a relatively small city (yes, it’s growing and lots of new development, but still small compared to major cities). My name is not a common name, especially where we live.

When she told him she didn’t like it, he got upset.

I expressed that I didn’t like that he did that because I’m a teacher and a lot of my students live in this area, and I know they frequent this new park and the surrounding green space. I said I had a reputation to uphold, and then he seemingly got upset and just said, “So much for a gesture 🥵.” Now, I’m not sure if I should have thought it was a cute gesture given the context?? AITA?

Wow! It’s easy to see both sides of this, but she did have a good point.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit have to say about it.

