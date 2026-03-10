Teen Keeps Forgetting To Fully Close Bathroom Door, So Dog Keeps Getting Into Trash And Family Blows Up Over Who’s Really To Blame

A teen who shares a bathroom with their stepsister keeps getting in trouble for leaving the door slightly open — not wide open, just not fully clicked shut.

AITA for leaving my bathroom door open? For a little bit of context, I am I minor. I live in a house with my mother, step father, stepsister & brother, and a dog. I share a bathroom with my step sister. The living room is directly connected to the walkway to mine and my step sisters room, and in between mine and my step sisters room is our bathroom. My dog is a few months over a year old, we do not let him out the crate often, but when we do it’s to take him out. Normally any chance I get I let him out to play with him, I feel bad we don’t let him out as much.

Anyway, when we let my dog out, if someone isn’t paying attention, the dog gets into things, like the trash, rooms, plants, etc. and my mom has reminded me multiple times that I need to shut my bathroom door. She’s been reminding my for months at this point, but I genuinely don’t remember. I’ll remember she told me to, I’ll remember it randomly, but when I and leaving the bathroom, I don’t remember. It’s not like I leave it wide open, just I don’t make the door click into place. She gets so annoyed at me, but I genuinely don’t remember.

I feel like if she notices it before they let my dog out, they should shut the door, and how is he getting into this stuff if you are supposed to be watching him? The dog has gone into my room so many times and no one has come to get him, I have to lead him out. And when I look into the living room/dining room, my parents are just scrolling on their phone.

I feel a little bad, but every time it happens she tells me to come pick up what he got out, normally that is used pads that aren’t mine. I get she doesn’t want to pick them up either but I feel its like less than half my fault for this. I don’t do it on purpose, but she gets so mad at me sometimes. AITA?

