March 8, 2026 at 4:48 am

‘They’re both sausages, but from different factories.’ – An Owner Showed The Huge Size Difference Between Her Two Dachshunds

by Matthew Gilligan

Most of us think of funny little wiener dogs when someone talks about Dachshunds…

But this TikTok video might change your perception of the dog breed!

A woman named Rebeka showed folks the HUGE size difference between her two pups.

Rebeka held her first dog up to the camera.

The text overlay reads, “The difference in my miniature 5 kg Dachshund.”

The TikTokker then showed viewers the second dog and wrote, “And my 15.7 kg standard Dachshund.”

That’s quite a big difference!

In the video’s caption, Rebeka wrote, “They’re both sausages, but from different factories.”

Take a look at the video.

they’re both sausages but from different factories 🤫 #dachshund #fyp #cutedog #dogs

♬ original sound – Austin12345#

Now check out how viewers reacted.

This person has an idea…

Another individual spoke up.

And this viewer shared a photo of their dog.

Not all Dachshunds are created equal!

