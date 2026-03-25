Twins Love Playing Tricks On Their Parents, And These Two Adorable Young Ladies Are Pulling An Identity Swap At Just One And A Half Years Old
by Michael Levanduski
One of the challenges of having twins is that it is easy to get them mixed up, and they learn this from a young age.
The two adorable twins in this video wanted to swap identities at just 1.5 years old, and it is driving their mom crazy.
She made a video showing her twin daughters insisting that they are each other. She begins the video by saying, “Who are you?”
To which the young girl says, “I’m Eevee.”
Oh boy, these girls are too cute.
Then mom says, “No, who are YOU.”
But she insists, “Eevee!”
Mom says, “No, you’re Ceecee.”
They are not giving up!
Then the picture cuts to the other twin yelling, “I’m Ceecee!”
Mom corrects her, “You’re not Ceecee.”
Honestly, I think I kind of believe these kids
The video ends with the kids sitting and reading, and mom says, “What’s your name?”
The kid says, “I’m Eevee.”
Mom, in frustration, says, “You are not Eevee, say I’m Ceecee.”
The child then says, “No, I’m Eevee.”
This is just too funny.
Make sure you watch the video for yourself below.
@caysaandragonzaga
I know she knows her name is Cecilia …🤣 #motherhood #twinsoftiktok #twingirls #twinmama #identicaltwingirls
Read on to see what the top commenters on this video had to say.
This person wonders if they were actually right.
Yeah, just give up and let them be who they want to be, lol.
I would be questioning myself as well.
Is Mom really sure she knows which kid is which?
If you liked that story, check out this one about a couple who forgot to turn off their ice machine and returned home after 4 months to find their freezer had turn into a frozen cavern.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · cute video, funny video, identity swap, kids, parenting, stock, tiktok, top, twins, video, viral
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