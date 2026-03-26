Two Gym Members Linger in the Locker Room 15 Minutes After Closing, So Employee Tells Them to Leave, And They Say She’s the Problem

Closing shifts can be frustrating, especially when customers ignore repeated warnings.

One gym employee says she gave multiple announcements leading up to closing time, including reminders an hour before and every 10 minutes near the end.

Yet somehow, two members still managed to be the last ones left in the locker room well after the doors were supposed to be closed.

AITA for being short with people leaving after closing I (26F) work at a big chain gym and we close at 10 pm on Fridays. I do not usually close but I picked up a shift today as a favor. About an hour before closing I warn people coming in that we close at 10pm because on Monday-Thursday we close at 11pm so some people don’t know. 30 min before closing and every 10 mins after I warn people on the intercoms we are closing in ___ minutes and to please start cleaning up and making your way to the front.

Very efficient.

I get pretty much everyone out of the gym by 10:08 except for two guys who are in the locker room. I asked the guys who left before them if anyone is still in there and they let me know there are two guys still there. I am waiting at the front desk when they finally slowly walk up around 10:15 pm. They don’t seem apologetic at all and stop walking to look at something on their phones. I tell them (kind of in annoyed tone) “come on guys the gym closed 15 min ago” They respond with “you don’t have to be rude about it.”

Uh, that’s rude.

Me: “I have things to do” Them: “it’s 10 pm” Me: “and it’s past closing get out” Them: “Be nice about it” (in a commanding tone) At this point I ignore them, they seem to be in the late teens early 20s if that matters. I know I could have been nicer and now I kind of feel bad about it. But still, I’m curious who people think is more of an asshole in this situation.

Redditors quickly debated whether her tone crossed the line or if the members should have respected closing time in the first place.

This person completely agrees with OP.

This person’s daughter has a pretty smart saying.

And this person agrees wholeheartedly.

If the gym closes at 10, strolling out at 10:15 and asking for politeness might be pushing it.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.