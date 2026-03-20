University Officials Refused To Spell An Indian Student’s Name Correctly On An English Birth Certificate, So Her Mother Went Straight To The Municipal Commissioner To Demand It Get Fixed

Bureaucracy has a special talent for complicating the simplest things.

So when one Indian student needed an English birth certificate for studying abroad, local officials insisted on misspelling her name and refused to fix it.

That’s when her mother stepped in to take the issue straight to the top of the office food chain.

Keep reading for the full story!

Go talk to the Municipal Commissioner (Boss of everyone) – I guess we will This MC was done by my mother, who was partially clueless, I think, as to that’s what she was doing, but it was fun regardless. I am from India, and hence my birth certificate was in the local language and not in English. We never thought twice about it until fast forward to when I was applying to higher education outside of India. This required us to get an English birth certificate. Easy enough, or so we thought.

That is, until the office botched the spelling of her name.

So my name is an English name and uses “ch” pronounced as chandelier instead of the “k” sound like chianti or “cha” sound as in charms. So the office translated my name to “sh…” instead of “ch…” Now all my other documents have my correct spelling, and so this was not acceptable.

The office didn’t seem to care at all about their error and instead dug in their heels.

So we went back to talk to them, and they basically refused, saying that it made no sense and they could only give me the certificate with “sh…” My father made many bureaucratic trips to make them understand this, but they refused to budge.

The rest of her family continued to try and state their case, all to no avail.

My grandpa then scheduled a meeting with their boss to explain how my name is a legit name internationally and the spelling we were requesting is the standard spelling for my name (e.g., Ashley is typically the universally standard spelling as compared to Ashleigh or something). He also gave examples of words like Chevrolet, chandelier, and cycle, where the letter “c” is pronounced as “sh” and “k” both. Nope, he refused to budge. We made another meeting with them under my mom’s name to sort of approach this as a fresh case in case they had a grudge against us.

So finally, the student’s mother stepped in and started playing hard ball.

Here’s the actual MC beginning—me and my mom headed to the office and followed the normal process to get the English BC, and nope, they recognized my name and refused to change it. My mom went to their boss and was like, “Let’s approach this with a solution-oriented approach. What would we need to do to achieve this request?” He scoffed and said we would need to talk to the Municipal Commissioner for this.

This Municipal Commissioner is pretty much the top guy at the university.

The MC is basically the boss of the boss of the boss. He manages pretty much everything and is such a high-up post that “common citizens” would never think to talk to him.

Undeterred, the student’s mother moved forward with setting up an appointment.

My mom thanked him, left the office, and walked into the other building to schedule an appointment with the MC. We had to explain this to his secretary and were eventually allowed into his fancy office. My mom explained the situation to him, and he was baffled and confused as to why we were refused such a trivial thing.

He called the “boss” and said, “This is regarding ch…’s birth certificate, and I wanted to know, SIR, why are we refusing them an English BC? We can give them whatever spelling they request.”

Finally, the request was complete!

He said it should be done by tomorrow, and my mom thanked him and walked out.

Next day, we had a brand-new BC with my correct name. I don’t know if my mom did the MC out of annoyance or if she just didn’t realize how high up the Municipal Commissioner really is. I think it was a little of both, but watching him make that call was one of the more satisfying moments of my life.

Everything all worked out in the end!

What did Reddit make of all this?

If there’s one thing important people hate, it’s getting their time wasted.

When will the big fish realize they work for the little fish?

This malicious compliance was an impressive show of force.

Learning to spell someone’s name correctly should be the bare minimum.

Now that’s the power of a protective mother!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.