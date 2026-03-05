Woman Assumed Her Male Friend Would Always Pay For Her, So When He Got Into A Relationship, He Gave Her A Much-Needed Reality Check

Sometimes the hardest thing about growing up is realizing that not everything always stays the same.

So when one woman expected her close male friend to keep footing the bill like always, his girlfriend stepped in and made it clear that perk had officially expired.

But the woman’s reaction revealed just how entitled her attitude had become.

AITA For Expecting my friend to pay for my food? I (25F) have been friends with Isaiah (25M) since university. He’s really nice, and we’ve gotten really close over the past year. I could sleep over at his place and vice versa, we’d hang out together a lot, etc.

But when Isaiah got into a relationship, things started to change.

He’s recently started dating this new girl I’ll call Ava. Ava doesn’t really seem to like that I’m friends with him because she thinks he treats me like a girlfriend. Which you could say if it was anybody else, but Isaiah is like that with everybody, even his male friends. But we’re still friends.

So next time they went out, he did something she didn’t expect.

Last weekend, we (as in me, Isaiah, and a few other friends) went out, and toward the end of the outing most people had already left, so it was just me and him. We drove to a fast food place nearby and got something to eat. After I placed my order on the tablet thing, I assumed he would add his order to mine and pay for it all, like he usually does, but he ordered separately after making sure I had money.

So when she calls him out on it, he tells her the truth.

When I asked him about it, he apologized and said that his girlfriend didn’t like him doing that for me anymore. I told Isaiah that paying for food wasn’t crossing any boundaries, and that resulted in some back and forth before we decided to drop the topic.

Now his girlfriend seems upset with him too.

Later, when I was at home, his girlfriend texted me basically the same thing Isaiah told me. AITA? We haven’t talked since that happened.

In the real world, you often have to pay your own way.

Redditors weren’t so sympathetic.

If she truly cares about this friend, she should respect his boundaries.

She’s definitely in the wrong, but not for the reason she might think.

What if the roles were reversed here?

Maybe his friend’s girlfriend is right to be wary about this.

Friendship doesn’t come with a free meal ticket.

