Woman Becomes Her Boyfriend’s Landlord When She Buys Her Childhood Home And Lets Him Move In, But He Refuses To Help Her With Any Construction Work

Imagine buying your childhood home from your parents and moving in with your boyfriend. Would you charge your boyfriend rent? If you did, would you expect him to help you fix up the home as if it’s his home too, or would you simply think of his role as a typical renter?

In this story, one woman is in this situation. She expects her boyfriend to pay rent, and she also expects him to want to help her fix up the home. They are not on the same page.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for expecting my boyfriend to help fix the house we live in? I (F) have been with my boyfriend for over 4 years. I have always been pretty good with money and had some investments in the works when we met. My boyfriend on the other hand isn’t the smartest when it comes to money management, and we’ve always kept our finances separate.

She’s now her boyfriend’s landlord.

Last year I bought my childhood home from my mom, and I did it completely on my own. My boyfriend moved it with me and after a couple of months I asked him to start paying rent. The house is old and we both work in the construction business, so I started to remodel it room by room, since the house was in really bad shape. I asked my boyfriend to help me fix it up on his spare time.

Does her boyfriend assume they’re going to break up?

This is when the problems started. He never wanted to work on the house and when I would bring it up he said I was “slaving him away”. It’s been over 6 months and we still aren’t done. He finally snapped one day and told me he doesn’t want to help because it isn’t “his house” and if we break up I’m going to have a nice house and he’s going to be left with nothing. He says it only benefits me in the end.

She’s wondering if she expects too much.

I try to explain all the times I helped him (loaned him money for cars) and stuck my neck out in the line for him with no “insurance” things were going to work out, and he shoots it down. I feel like he should want to help fix the house he also lives in make it better. I pay for all materials, and expenses. Alls I’m asking for is for his time and skills. So AITA for expecting him to help?

I don’t think this relationship is going to last. The boyfriend would help out if he saw a long term future with her. Of course, maybe she wouldn’t charge him rent if she saw a long term future with him.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this situation.

This person is on the boyfriend’s side.

Another person agrees that he shouldn’t be expected to help.

He’s behaving like a renter because he is.

Everyone is on the boyfriend’s side.

If she wants his help, she should pay him.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.