Woman Buys A Home In A Gated Community, But Her Parents Want To Be Able To Visit Her Without Stopping At The Guard Gate

Imagine buying a home in a gated community. If you lived there alone and also lived fairly close to your parents, would you register their vehicles on the property so that they could visit you without having to stop at the guard gate, or would you prefer if they couldn’t stop by any time they want?

In this story, one woman is in this situation. She doesn’t want her parents to be able to just drop by, but she also feels guilty denying them this access. She’s not sure what to do.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for not letting my parents have access to my home and gated neighborhood? For context, I am single and live alone. I moved into a new house that I had built for myself and paid for myself with no help from parents or anyone in a gated neighborhood. My parents, specifically my mom, want me to register their vehicles to my property so they have access to the residents only gate so they can freely come in and out of my neighborhood as they please and “visit” me whenever they want.

She doesn’t want them to visit whenever they want.

My mom and I get into petty arguments from time to time and she’s become a real narcissist so I can’t stand being around her that long. Currently, they have to go through the guest entrance which requires them to talk to the guard at the gatehouse, present proper identification, and the guard will call me and I can let my parents in or let the guard know that they can’t enter. I didn’t buy a house for everyone, it’s just for me. I value my own space and time alone as a true introvert and hate to be bothered especially when it is unannounced.

She’s used to living alone.

If they want I can visit them anytime. I lived on my own for four years when I was away at college and wouldn’t trade anything for it. I feel that I want the same experience now just living physically closer to family.

She’s feeling guilty about not giving them access.

I feel obligated to give them access (I don’t know why). And I feel like once I let them have access they will abuse it and I can’t take it back. So what do I do? My mom specifically makes me feel like AITA but I tell her she is acting like an entitled parent.

Her parents are trying to guilt her into doing what they want her to do. She shouldn’t fall for it.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person doesn’t think there’s a problem.

Another person urges her not to cave to her parents’ request.

This is a good point.

Nobody thinks she should give in to her parents.

“No” is a complete sentence.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.