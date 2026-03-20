Woman Gets Really Upset At Someone Parking In A Handicapped Spot Without A Placard, So She Yells At The Driver

Imagine eating in your car in a parking lot. If you wanted to eat in the shade and the only parking spot that had shade was an empty handicapped parking spot, would you park there even though you aren’t handicapped, or would you park in the sun?

In this story, one person is in that exact situation, and they decide to park in the handicapped spot. However, their meal is quickly interrupted.

Keep reading to see how the story plays out.

AITA for parking in handicapped spot in this specific situation? This happened few days ago and I still don’t know how to feel about it. I picked up some food and decided to eat at my car because well I was alone and I don’t like eating in public when alone. So I parked my car but the sun glare was so bad it was shining directly to my eyes and I have sensitive eyes. I saw the handicap parking spot was empty as it’s almost always is, and I know that spot is shaded, so I parked there and started eating.

It wasn’t really a pleasant meal.

I was halfway through my meal and some random lady came up to my window saying she can’t see a tag on my car. I explained my situation. She was together with a wheelchair user person and he seem understanding but she immediately started acting offended. She give me a rant on why I shouldn’t have park here, in the end she said because people like my they have hard time finding spots. I said there is an another empty handicap spot here plus I’d gladly move my car if she kindly asked me to.

But that wasn’t good enough for her.

She then demanded I empty the spot now. I said I will and started moving my car. I didn’t apologize because of her attitude . She shouted “wow not even an apology” as I was leaving. I then stopped and said “I’m sorry you seem really frustrated but you can’t take all your anger on me.

That comment made the woman even more angry.

She cut me of saying “I’m taking my anger on you?” I said “yes because I explained you why i parked here in the first place and now I’m moving my car as you wanted me to. I feel for both of you , being caretaker must be hard as well but you don’t have to be so hard on me” She cut me off again saying they are a couple, I’m such a jerk, it’s not that hard to give a proper apology, she can’t believe how entitled I am etc she kept complaining. At this point I knew there was no point replying to her because she was clearly looking for a fight, so I quietly left. AITA?

It wasn’t right to park in a handicapped parking spot, but I understand why OP parked there. I’m not sure why the other woman was so upset considering there was another handicapped spot available.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this situation.

This person knows OP was the one breaking the law.

There were lots of other options about where to eat.

Another person found “wheel chair guy” offensive.

Everyone is on the woman’s side.

Breaking the law is never acceptable.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.