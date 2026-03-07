Woman Got Short, Dyed Haircut, But Her Husband And Mother-In-Law Hate It And Keep Berating Her

Hair is a sensitive topic for many people. A lot of people have preferences for how hair looks on other people.

Check out why that wasn’t received well in this story.

AITAH for telling my husband and mother-in-law, but I don’t care about their opinion of my hair I have two kids ages six and three. 1 girl and 1 boy. anyway I have waist long hair I honestly just kept putting off cutting it so a few days ago I decided to just cut all of it off. It is now the length of my shoulders and I really like it. I used to have dark brown hair, but I just lightened it up a bit and did a haircut.

But her family had strong opinions about it and shared them with her.

Now my husband and mother-in-law are telling me that I look desperate and my husband is telling me that I look like trash and I’m dressing for attention. We went to this party for his work and I decided to wear this black jumpsuit which I thought looked really good and I really loved it. I curled my hair too and my husband said I’m doing too much my kids on the other hand said, “Mommy you look beautiful.” I felt really happy about that. So anyway, drop them off at my sister’s house and we go to this party and there’s like a lot of people and a lot of the male and female people are giving me compliments. Then my husband has the audacity to say I told her to cut her hair. I love it. I was so stunned.

Then things got mega awkward and tense.

I don’t think much of it and then when I meet his boss for the fourth time in my life we’re talking and then my husband grabs my hand under the table and squeezes it and I just stop talking and I’m embarrassed. When we get in the car to drive he said, “You embarrassed me. You talk too much. People like you better when you’re not talking.” Then he said too many people were staring at me and that he hated my haircut. Then the song “Too Much” by Dove Cameron starts playing, and then it clicks to me.

She won’t stand down.

Then I tell him, “Josh I don’t care if you like it or not. Just shut up.” Then we pick up the kids go home and my mother-in-law is there. Then Josh sends the kids to their rooms and his jaw is tight. Then he tells his his mom what happened and then his mom said I embarrassed him. I told both of them, “I don’t care I think I look good and this is not your choice to make, so shut up.” AITA?

Here is what folks are saying.

Yes. I’m concerned about her.

It’s pathetic and scary.

Good! Self-respect is not negotiable.

Good advice.

I agree. Well said.

This guy is scary.

This sounds like the beginning of a Dateline episode…

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.