Woman Grew Up Hearing Her Cousin Claim She Wasn’t Her Father’s Child, But At Her Sister’s Memorial She Finally Snapped And Told The Cousin They Weren’t Related

There’s always that one family member who likes to stir up trouble.

So, what would you do if a relative had spent decades telling people you weren’t really your father’s child, then showed up offering sympathy at your sister’s memorial?

Would you accept her words and move on? Or would you snap and finally tell her what you think?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this situation and can’t hold her tongue any longer.

AITAH for telling relative what I thought at funeral I (56f) grew up without a father. He died when I was 2 years old. I have 2 older siblings, Anita (61f) and Leo (59m). I was always told, Anita, and I shared the same Father, but throughout my childhood, I heard stories that a cousin (F67), we’ll call Patty, had repeatedly told anyone who would listen that I wasn’t my Dad’s.

Last time she saw Patty, the conversation was about her mother’s ex.

Her mother seemed to want to be involved in major events in my life and never really treated me badly, but I always had an animosity towards her daughter. When I turned 18, I was going to change my last name to my Mom’s maiden name, but life happened, and I never did. When I got married at 22, my Aunt was adamant that I had to have my Dad’s name on my invitations. I relented and did it to keep the peace. Fast forward to 3 1/2 to 4 years ago, and my mother’s health is failing, and I run into Patty at my job, she wants to talk to me about one of my mother’s exes.

Then, her mother passed away.

Since I’m at work, I have to acknowledge her, to which I ask her if she needs help, and when she continues on about my mom, I tell her to talk to my sister and walk away. She ended up complaining to Anita, saying it was obvious I didn’t want to talk to her. Duh, why would I 🙄? Within months, my mother is on her deathbed, and Patty is texting Anita, wanting us to let my mother’s ex come see her, and even after being told no, she kept pushing her to agree.

Fed up, she put her aunt in her place.

I told my sister the answer is no and if she has a problem she can talk to me. She showed up at the funeral, offering fake sympathy. Unfortunately, 2 months ago, my sister suddenly passed, and without my mother and sister to balance my bluntness, I snapped. Patty came up to me at my sister’s memorial and started in with the fake, “Oh, I’m so sorry.” I looked her straight in the face and told her, well, since my brother and I are not related to her, this should be the last funeral she has to worry about, and walked away. My brother said she mumbled, “Well,” and walked away, looking shocked. AITA?

Yikes! That sounds like quite the family drama.

Let’s check out what Reddit readers think about how she handled it.

That was a long time coming, and truthfully, the cousin really deserved it.

