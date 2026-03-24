Woman Planned A Childfree Trip A Year In Advance With Her Mom Friends, But One Of Them Brought Her Kid Anyway

Some people want to have kids, others don’t. Life goes on, but friendships change.

In this case, a woman invited some friends who have kids to a childfree trip so they could spend quality time together.

Well, everything was going according to plan until one of them brought her child anyway.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for ignoring our friend on our trip to Mexico? Last year around this time, my friends and I planned a trip to Cancun Dream Natura Resort & Spa. We all wanted to drink, eat, dance & relax on the beach with NO KIDS. I’m the only one without kids, so I was really looking forward to spending time with just my friends to unwind. Every other trip before this was planned with the kids. But this time there would be no early bedtimes, no crying, no screaming, no sand in our drinks because kids think it’s funny to throw sand.

But one of them broke the promise.

1 WEEK before the trip, one of the friends said she’s bringing her 10-year-old. This woman can never tell her kid “No.” We had all warned her beforehand that if this happens, we weren’t going to change anything. To say I was annoyed was an understatement lol but I sucked it up, I still had 2 friends who were going childfree and had no intention of changing any plans. My two other friends and I drank, we ate amazing food, we danced all night spent the day at the beach.

But one friend felt left out.

The friend with the kid expressed her frustration about the rest of us doing what we wanted & she couldn’t. My response was pretty much “well that sucks, but we’re not going to change the entire point of this trip just because of your inability to tell your kid no.” We invited her to do what we were doing multiple times but her response was always “I can’t, my kid wants to go…..” So there was definitely tension between the 3 of us & her the entire trip.

She also vented about it to her partner.

When we were making our long way back home all 3 of us got a really nasty message from her fiancée. Calling us bad friends & how dare we not revolve our entire trip around her & their kid. That she had a terrible time & it was our fault. I was like pardon???? That was pretty much the last straw for me. Now, I NEVER tell my friends how to parent their children. But their daughter is so nasty. She is so spoiled & like I’ve stated earlier, has never been told “No.” So you can understand how entitled this child is. My other friends are a lot more reasonable when it comes to their children. Their children are polite, have a general understanding about boundaries & they behave really well for 8-10 year olds.

She told them exactly how she felt.

My text back to him was pretty much: We made these plans a YEAR in advance. Expecting us to be fine with the fact that you guys dropped it on us that your child was coming a WEEK before we were leaving & then expecting us to change everything & cancel all of our plans because you guys can’t tell your kid no, is not fair to us. At all. That is a YOU problem. Not ours. I’d understand if something came up & she had no choice but to bring her kid, things happen, people cancel. But that was not the case.

Their friendship is not the same.

Her fiancé was home the entire time & her grandmother was looking forward to watching her granddaughter. But her kid freaked OUT about not being allowed to go on the trip & they couldn’t tell her no. Now she & her fiancé are super mad. AITA??

What did Reddit have to say?

It might be time to update the group.

An interesting take!

You live, you learn.

She didn’t think about the child either.

Another reader chimes in.

Exactly.

It was supposed to be a childfree trip!

The fact that she expected them to cancel their plans is absurd.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.