Woman Promised To Keep Her Younger Sister’s Pregnancy Secret From Their Parents, But When Their Mother Asked Directly, Things Got Complicated

Keeping someone else’s secret can quickly become uncomfortable when you’re the one constantly being questioned about it.

So, what would you do if a sibling asked you to keep a major secret from your parents, but your mom kept asking about it during family visits? Would you continue denying everything to keep the promise? Or would you break and give an answer that’s vague but still obvious?

In the following story, one sister finds herself in this predicament and grows tired of carrying it around. Here’s what she did.

AITA for “accidentally” telling my parents about my sister’s pregnancy because I was tired of keeping the secret? I (24F) have a younger sister (21F). We’re not really close, but we’re not enemies either. We always had a competitive sibling dynamic. About two months ago, she told me she was pregnant. It wasn’t planned, and she was freaking out about how our parents would react. They’re pretty traditional and can be judgmental. She made me promise not to tell anyone. Like, full on, you cannot say a word until I’m ready, seriously. I agreed, but I was hesitant about it.

She kept having to pretend she didn’t know anything.

She still lives at home, and I visit my parents pretty often. My mom kept making comments to me about how my sister has been “moody” and “gaining weight” and asked if I knew what was going on. Every time, I had to pretend I didn’t. I quickly started getting tired of keeping this up. I also felt weirdly left out of everything. She wouldn’t update me much, but expected me to cover for her constantly. I was lying to keep her cover, but I had no idea what was going on, and I felt used.

Fed up, she answered the question honestly.

Last weekend, my mom directly asked me if my sister was pregnant. I hesitated, then finally gave in: “I think you should talk to her.” Which obviously confirmed it. My mom confronted her immediately. It turned into a huge blow-up fight. My sister is furious and says I betrayed her and stole the chance for her to tell them on her own terms.

Now, her sister isn’t responding.

I told her I didn’t outright say she was pregnant, I just didn’t deny it. And honestly, I was tired of carrying the secret around my parents. She says I made it about me because I was uncomfortable for a few weeks, while she’s been dealing with something life-changing. Now she won’t answer any of my texts. Part of me feels guilty because I did promise. But another part of me feels like I shouldn’t have been put in that position in the first place. AITA?

Eek! It’s easy to see both sides of this, but that promise does sound a little unfair.

Let’s check out how the folks over at Reddit think she should’ve handled it.

This person thinks they’re enemies again.

According to this reader, she already knows the answer.

Here’s someone who sees both sides.

For this reader, it brings back memories.

Asking someone to lie is unfair, but she’s the one who agreed to the promise, so this is hard.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.