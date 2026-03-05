Woman Put A Lot Of Work Into Fixing Up Her First Home, But Her Ex Is Trying To Convince Her To Sell It To A Landlord

Imagine buying your very first home. It’s a fixer upper, and you put a lot of work into making it the home of your dreams. If years later you were ready to move on to another home, would you sell it to the highest bidder, or would you be more picky about the type of person who bought your home?

In this story, one homeowner is in this situation, and she does not want to sell her home to a landlord. However, her ex and her family think she’s being too picky. Are they right?

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for refusing to sell my house to a landlord? I bought a fixer-upper in my 20s with my now ex. I bought him out, but agreed to give him back his portion of deposit he paid upon sale whenever that may be. We remained friends as we’ve known eachother since childhood, regardless of that I still plan to stick to my work 8 years later.

She doesn’t want to sell to a landlord.

I told him I was in the process of selling the house. He asked me if I had any offers and i told him yeah but from a few landlords. I didn’t think that needed further explanation because he knows full well how I feel about landlords buying up starter homes in lower income areas, and how strongly I felt about turning this house into a home for myself and the next occupants.

Her ex wants her to sell to anyone, even if that means a landlord.

He’s absolutely furious at me for not going for a quick sale because he wants his measley 5k back now. I told him no way, and tried to remind him of all the offers we made on starter homes that just got swept up by landlords. It was devastating and we almost lost all hope of getting on the property ladder. None of them wanted this one because it needed so much work. He’s blowing my phone up, and told my parents who are more gently telling me to just go for the easy sale. But I’m in no rush to move and want all my hard work to go to a family instead of someones business. AITA?

It’s her home. She doesn’t have to sell it to anyone she doesn’t want to sell it to.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person urges her to stick to her values.

Another person thanks her for refusing to sell to a landlord.

Her ex’s opinion doesn’t really matter.

This is a good point.

Her ex needs to mind his own business.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.