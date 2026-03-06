Woman Questioned Her Stepmother About Leaving Dishes In The Sink, But She Sparked An Argument And Was Told To Apologize For “Stirring The Pot”

Living with your parent’s new partner can often feel complicated.

In this story, a woman moved back in with her father and stepmother after losing her place.

She was hoping to keep things civil, so she made sure to be polite and responsible inside the house.

However, things didn’t go as planned when a petty issue about unwashed dishes came to light.

AITA for asking my step-mom why she left my dishes in the sink? My stepmother and I have had a fraught relationship ever since I reconnected with my father. We hadn’t spoken for 13 years, and then we reconnected. I moved in with them for a year. During my initial stay with them, there were multiple instances in which I neglected to keep the cleanliness of the house to her standards. This brought a lot of resentment.

She started treating me differently. She would address my dad instead of me when she wanted to tell me something. She would somewhat act like I’m not there. We had multiple conversations on the subject. I believed that we had reached a point of understanding and civility.

However, I recently lost my place and had to temporarily stay with them again. During this stay, I have done the dishes and said thank you for all her meals. I have done all the stuff I could to keep things civil. One day, I noticed that she did dishes and left all of what I had used in the sink. This struck me as odd. I always do all the dishes regardless of whose they are.

So I asked her why she left all mine in the sink. She then understandably exploded. She said that she’s not my maid and that she didn’t have to do my dishes. I recognize that I shouldn’t have asked since I knew the answer. It just came out. I also messed up by asking if my brother was visiting, she wouldn’t have left them there.

Anyway, my dad kind of defended me because she reacted very aggressively. He is now saying I had no need to stir the pot like that and I should apologize. I think I should. I also think I’m justified in feeling like crap because of how she treats me. Am I the jerk?

Looks like the real conflict isn’t about the dishes at all.

