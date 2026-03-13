Woman Rents House To Her Parents For The Cost Of Taxes And Insurance, But When The Cost Of Insurance Went Up, Her Mom Freaked Out

When you are in a good position in life, it is nice to be able to help your family when you can.

What would you do if you had an extra house that you used as a rental, and your mom wanted to live there for a very discounted rental price?

That is what happened to the woman in this story, so she agreed and set things up, but now the mom is mad at her for a really ridiculous reason.

Let’s read all about it.

My mom thinks a court will give her my house. I bought a small, starter home during the housing market crash (completely by myself).

I lived there for the better part of a decade before buying a larger home with my now husband. My parents really wanted to live there because it was small and easy to maintain. They have foreclosures in the past, so no way would they be capable of someone giving them a mortgage. Also, my dad is retired and my mom doesn’t work.

This could be a good arrangement.

They wanted to rent from me. For a “discounted” rent they paid off the mortgage (let’s say 50k) with an over 6 figure inheritance my parents got. A lease was written explaining that it was a prepayment of rent and their rent would be only the taxes and insurance and they would pay $350/month. Basically only going up when taxes/insurance going up.

So far, everything seems great.

We signed the lease (with all the other typical stuff in it) and had it notarized and that’s how it’s been for awhile now. So to be clear, I’m not making a dime on this house. I recently told them the rent would go up, by $3 (yes, THREE dollars) because of a slight increase in the insurance.

She is upset over a $3 increase?

My mother lost. Her. Mind. Claiming I’m a money hungry jerk, she was going to rip out everything she did (garden and other cosmetic changes), that I owe her and I can’t evict her because it’s her house. She’s not responsible for the insurance (lease says otherwise), insurance hasn’t been raised in a decade, I’m trying to make her pay my personal home owners insurance. A court will show me that and GIVE her my house.

We have a notarized lease. They are listed as tenants. I am the only one on the deed. My father demanded the bills to see if I’m ripping them off.

They are getting an incredible deal.

P.S. This house is a commutable distance from Manhattan, so a studio appt around here is like $1500. This is a house with a large yard for their dog. I can easily get 2k for this house, even before they moved in.

She is providing them with all the information they could need.

I sent them copies of the taxes and insurance showing only their address. P.S. I’m charging them discounted taxes (you get a discount for paying in full 90 days early). I told them to add and divide by 12 and told my mother to talk to a lawyer so they can slap them straight.

I guess my father agreed with me because now she’s divorcing my father.

Wow, the mom in this story is crazy for thinking that she is entitled to anything. She’s lucky to be living there for such low rent.

Let’s see what the people in the comments on Reddit have to say about it.

Yeah, don’t deal with this.

Yup, bye mom!

This is a crazy story.

Yup, family feels entitled to much.

Wow, cutting off your nose to spite your face.

Mom needs to get a grip and realize how good she has it.

