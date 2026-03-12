Woman Runs A Red Light In A Construction Zone, But Since The Car Belonged To A Friend, The Owner Thinks The Friend Should Be Held Responsible

Imagine letting a friend hold onto your car keys while you’re out of town. If your friend drove your car, ran a red light and ended up with a lot of consequences including a large fine, who should have to face these consequences, you or your friend?

In this story, one person is in this exact situation and thinks the friend should be held responsible. However, the friend got a lawyer to fight for her.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA My friend ran a red light in a construction zone in my car – I reported it wasn’t me. I live in Germany, my mom died and I had to go back to the US for a month. I asked a friend to hold the keys to my car just in case. She ran a red light in a construction zone which came with a 300 euro fine, a month long license suspension and a 2 points on my license. I told her I’d help pay the fine, because she was watching the car for me, but I didn’t want the suspension or points on my license. So I showed the police how it wasn’t possible I was driving.

She doesn’t sound like a very good friend.

Flash forward, she got a lawyer the lawyer took good care of her and despite it wasn’t possible I was driving, the court is now putting the blame on me because I was the owner of the car. Am I a jerk for asking her to please correct this with the authorities pay the fine and take the suspension? I’m now to blame for all of this even though I physically have proof I wasn’t driving the car but because her lawyer fought on her behalf to blame me, and I have no one else to point the finger to, I am now being held accountable for all of this.

It sounds like it was a huge mistake having this friend hold onto the car keys. A real friend wouldn’t hire a lawyer to force you to deal with consequences she should be dealing with.

