Woman Shared An Article About Preventing Mice In The Condo Group Chat, But One Got Offended And Accused Her Of Implying Her Unit Was Dirty

Group chats can turn small issues into big misunderstandings.

The following story involves a woman who shared an article about preventing mice in her condo building.

However, one of the recipients felt offended and thought the article was meant for them.

Despite explaining that she meant no harm, things quickly got out of control.

Let’s take a closer look!

AITA for texting other unit owners in my small condo building to keep their units clean to deal with mouse issue? I live in a 4-unit condo building. Three units are owner-occupied and one is rented. The owners make up the HOA. We are dealing with a mice issue. We have agreed via group text to hire an exterminator. He is scheduled to come out next week.

This woman shared an article in the group chat.

I linked an article referencing actions to take when dealing with mice. And how to prevent them in the group text. The article was a bit lengthy. At the end, it said to be sure to keep a spotless house and to keep trash emptied.

The renter thought it was offensive.

In the event that not everyone read the entire article, I pulled that particular part of the article. I texted it to the group after sending the article link. The renter then responded that she was offended. She said I was implying that her unit isn’t clean.

She explained to the renter that it wasn’t her intention, but things got out of control.

I told her she misinterpreted me and that the statement was directed to everyone in the group. She then said my statement was unkind and passive aggressive. Was I in the wrong? I sent her a private text to further explain myself, but it didn’t help.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This person agrees that it was passive-aggressive.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another honest opinion.

People are calling out OP.

Finally, short and simple.

The guilty ones often get offended.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.