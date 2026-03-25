Woman Spent Six Weeks Calling A Psychiatrist’s Office To Schedule An ADHD Appointment Before Running Out Of Medication, But When She Learned It Was Only A Consultation, She Asked For A Manager And Suddenly Got An Appointment The Next Week

When you call a doctor’s office to schedule an appointment, they should tell you everything you need to know.

So, what would you do if you had spent weeks calling to schedule an appointment for something urgent, but later found out the process is going to take much longer than you were led to believe? Would you understand that miscommunication happens and let it go? Or would you ask to speak to a supervisor?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this very dilemma and decides to speak up. Here’s what happened.

AITA for asking for a manager? I am suffering from anxiety/depression/ADHD. Got diagnosed with ADHD as a kid. I’m now in my late 20s. My lifelong doctor just retired, so I got a new doctor. Since I have a new doctor, I have to get re-diagnosed with ADHD by a Psychiatrist, or else I am not allowed to get my ADHD meds, as they are a controlled substance. I have been calling for around 6 WEEKS to try to get an appointment with the psychiatrist. I have been trying to get an appointment for September, as my work has blackout periods in August/January.

She gets the runaround on every call.

Every time I have called the office, they just told me to call back next week since the September schedules aren’t open yet. Explained every time I am trying to get re-diagnosed with ADHD asap due to me having only a certain amount of pills left. Yesterday, they dropped a bombshell. They still hadn’t opened September’s schedules yet. The issue? They told me that this appointment is just a consultation, not a diagnosis. The consultation only takes an hour, and it can be done through Zoom rather than going into the office, even worse! I won’t see a psychiatrist until 6-8 W E E K S later! Not once has anyone told me this when I have called them.

Upset, she asked for a manager.

I understandably (at least I think so) got upset. I asked clearly and calmly (no cursing, no raised voice, nothing) why no one told me this. They said, “Well, you should already know this is a consultation.” I asked how I was supposed to know something if I had never been to a psychiatrist before, let alone this office. They just kept deflecting and placing the blame on me. I couldn’t handle getting blamed since no one told me, so I asked to speak to a supervisor. Got their voicemail.

When the manager called back, she was able to help.

I specifically said, “I doubt that you can make an appointment out of nowhere. Which is fine. But your office should know better than to treat people with mental disorders like this. They shouldn’t assume that we know how everything works, as that is doing a disservice to your clients. I know I sound like a Karen, but I just think you should know as a supervisor that your staff is blaming their clients for messing up.” I got a call back today. The manager apologized. She said that she will make sure her staff knows to explain what type of appointment they are setting. She even got me an appointment next week, when the previous earliest appointment was the 27th? I am starting the process sooner. But I feel like such a Karen for doing this. I rarely do anything like this. But I have to have my ADHD meds. I work a desktop job doing mundane tasks. I get so bored and distracted as it is. Without my pills, I would literally not get anything done and would be fired. AITA?

Wow! It does sound like the people answering the phones need better training.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit think about it.

This person had to do something similar.



Here’s a good point.

According to this comment, her partner had the same issue.

This reader explains what a Karen is.

The manager needed to know because a good medical provider’s office wouldn’t expect the patient to know this.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.