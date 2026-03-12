Woman Told Her Sister That Her Stepfather Is Her Only Dad After An Argument, But Then She Added That If She Cannot Accept It, Maybe They Are Not Sisters

Family loyalty can mean very different things to different people.

So, what would you do if your sister accused you of betraying your late biological father simply because you see your stepfather as your real dad? Would you stay calm and keep explaining yourself? Or would you finally speak up and put your sister in her place?

In the following story, one daughter finds herself in this situation and decides to stand her ground. Here’s what happened.

AITA for telling my sister that our bio dad isn’t my dad and and if she can’t accept that maybe she isn’t my sister either My bio dad has been dead since I was a baby. I have zero memories of him, and for a good amount of my childhood, I had no father figure. Sure, my mom and my siblings told me stories about him, but that isn’t the same as actually knowing someone. When I was eleven, my mom married Jim (fake name). He became my father figure, while my sister only tolerated him. This is when my relationship with my sister and I started to fall apart. She has always been mad about me replacing “dad”. She would make me feel bad about thinking of him as my father figure and that I was betraying “bio dad.”

She had a good time and posted the photos on social media.

Our relationship got better after she went to college. The issue is I was looking through old photos with my mom, and we saw a few of my bio dad at a themed park with my siblings. Apparently, before he died, he would do a little theme park trip with the kids. I asked Jim if we could go to a theme park and take some pictures. He agreed, and we went this weekend. I had a great time and posted some pictures on Instagram.

Her sister refuses to see her side of it.

My sister didn’t take it well… we got into an argument. She claims I have been betraying bio dad and basically how dare I do something that bio dad did with them, but with Jim. I pointed out that I see Jim as my dad. That I literally call him dad. It went on for a while, and she told me I was being a bad daughter for replacing him. I had enough and told her that our bio dad ain’t my dad, that my dad is Jim, and if she can’t accept that, then maybe she ain’t my sister either. She went to my other sibling, and I am basically being told to apologize. I don’t want to, I am sick of her making me feel bad that I think of Jim as my dad, and I don’t even remember bio dad at all. It wasn’t even the same theme park. The one we went to opened last year AITA?

Wow! It’s easy to see both sides of this, but you really can’t betray someone who’s no longer here.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit think about this whole thing.

This person hopes her siblings come around one day.

According to this comment, the sister’s behavior should have been stopped years ago.

Here’s someone who thinks they’re both unreasonable.

This reader thinks her siblings are being selfish.

She shouldn’t feel ashamed, because you can’t miss someone you didn’t know.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.