Woman Tries To Warn Man Who Knocks On Her Door About The Neighborhood’s No Soliciting Policy, But Her Coworker Thinks She Was Just Being Rude

Imagine living in a neighborhood that has a no soliciting policy, and if someone goes door to door trying to sell something, they could get fined. If a door to door salesman knocked on your door, would you warn him about the policy?

In this story, one woman is in this situation. She doesn’t want the man who knocked on her door to get fined, but her coworker thinks she handled the situation really poorly.

Let’s read all the details to decide who’s right.

Aita for telling someone he can’t solicit in my neighborhood? So I(22f) currently live in an upscale neighborhood with my parents. It’s a pretty good-sized neighborhood and most people in the neighborhood are on Nextdoor (kinda like Facebook but with people from your neighborhood). I don’t know if it’s just my neighborhood but all these people are very nosey, gossipy, and entitled on the app. One of these people’s favorite things to do is to take pictures of people driving door to door selling stuff and post it so a whole bunch of people can call the company and remind them of the No Soliciting policy in the neighborhood. Apparently, the HOA can also sue/fine companies if they try and solicit after being told that they aren’t supposed to.

She tried to warn a guy who knocked on the door.

Anyways, the other day I was home alone when a young guy (~17) comes to the door selling his lawn care business. He had a big truck with his business and phone number on the side. He was talking about how he was trying to get his business off the ground so I quickly told him about the policy and that I didn’t want him to get fined or sued especially since he just started his company. He told me that he had already been in the neighborhood for a few hours and most people wouldn’t answer the door or were very rude to him but no one said anything about not being able to go door to door. He ended up getting annoyed at me and driving off in his truck.

Her coworker thinks she was really rude.

Today I was telling a coworker about what had happened and she told me that I was being just like the people in the neighborhood by telling him he couldn’t go door to door. I wasn’t trying to be rude, I genuinely think these people in this neighborhood are nuts about this kind of stuff and I don’t want him to get in any kind of legal trouble. She thinks I should’ve just said I wasn’t interested in his business or ignored him when he knocked. She thinks I’m being elitist by telling him he can’t try and sell his business in a rich upper class neighborhood. Aita here?

She wasn’t trying to be rude. She was trying to warn him so he doesn’t get fined. The neighborhood rules may be messed up, but she didn’t make the rules.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person thinks she did the right thing.

Here’s a similar comment.

HOAs aren’t for everyone.

One person thinks it depends.

She was only trying to help.

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