Woman Vents About Possible Job Loss in Family Chat, But The Conversation Derails When Her Sister Drops a Baby Pic

For five years, every major life update has somehow circled back to diapers, breastfeeding, or toddler milestones.

At first, she brushed it off. But when she tried to talk about possible restructuring at her company and her job being on the line, the conversation once again got hijacked by a baby photo. This time, she didn’t stay quiet.

Read on for the story.

AITA for telling my sister to stop mommyjacking every conversation and to let me talk about myself? My sister has 2 kids, 4 and 1. Ever since she got pregnant about 5 years ago, she pivots every conversation to pregnancy, breast feeding, her kids, etc. We have a family group chat and it happens any time I try to text about something, no matter how important. When people are responding to me, she brings up something about being a mother and everyone drops what I was saying and moves on to her.

It’s ALL about her.

It’s been annoying me for a while. This has happened for pretty much any conversation that happens. It only doesn’t happen if she is asleep or not on her phone, so that’s not often. She did it after I got engaged, when I was talking about my new job, when I am talking about my health, when I bought a house, etc. At the start of this week I found out intense restructuring is happening at the company I work at and my job situation is up in the air.

How stressful.

I’ve obviously been very stressed about it and wanted to vent/get advice from family members who have been in the workforce longer than I have. After no messages all day, I text the group chat. I sent a couple messages back and forth with a couple people in the group. Then my sister sends a picture of her baby talking about how he wants some milk.

Cue eye roll.

Conversations then turns to be about the baby and l just got really upset because it happened once again especially because I could tell by the lighting in the picture that it was taken hours earlier. I privately texted her asking “for once can a conversation be about me without you mommyjacking it?” She told me I need to grow up and that not everything is about me.

Wow.

She apparently then called our mom to tell her about it and my mom told me I was an asshole to send that text and that I need to “lighten up.” I’m assuming word got around because now no one will respond to anything I say in the group chat. AITA for telling my sister to stop mommyjacking every conversation and to let me talk about my life?

Redditors are debating whether she finally set a reasonable boundary…or whether calling it out directly just escalated something that could’ve been handled differently.

This person says NTA, but that this is pretty common.

This person says this is super annoying.

And this person has one word to describe it all: DRAMA.

When every headline in your life gets bumped for baby updates, it’s not selfish to want one conversation that doesn’t end in diapers.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.