Woman Was Always The Easy Child In Her Family, But She Finally Set Boundaries And Refused To Rearrange Her Life Now That She’s Older

Family roles can suddenly change into adulthood.

AITAH for not wanting to keep being the “easy” child in my family? I’m 19 and the youngest in my family. The closest in age is 24. My older siblings have always been very vocal about their needs, opinions, and what they will or won’t tolerate. Growing up, that meant a lot of arguments and long talks with my parents.

I was always the opposite. I got good grades. I didn’t cause problems. I did my best to give my parents an easy time. I learned pretty early that things went smoother if I just didn’t ask for much.

My parents used to joke that I was “so easy” compared to my siblings.

Now that I’m older, I’m realising how much that stuck. If plans change, I’m expected to adjust. If someone needs a favour, I’m the one asked first. If there’s tension, I’m told to let it go. I’m told to let it go because I’m “more mature.”

Recently, my parents planned a family trip during a week I had already said I couldn’t take off from work. I reminded them of this. They said they assumed I’d figure it out because I always do. Like, what?! I said I couldn’t. I said that I wasn’t going. This turned into a long conversation about how disappointed they were. They said it was supposed to be quality time together.

No one asked why my schedule wasn’t considered in the first place. Now, I’m being treated like I suddenly changed. It feels more like I just stopped automatically bending. AITA for feeling like I’ve always been a pushover? AITA for suddenly wanting to change?

Being “easy” doesn’t mean being flexible forever.

