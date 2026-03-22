Woman Was Happy To Let Her Cousin And His Baby Move In During A Tough Time, But Her Roommate Didn’t Agree

Remember Covid? You know, those two years where you were on and off confined to your home, separated from your loved ones, and wondering if it would ever end?

Feels like a long time ago, doesn’t it?

That time led to some weird living situations, where some were living entirely alone, others bunkering down with friends and loved ones to ride out the dystopian storm.

For the young woman in this story, this meant living alone in a shared apartment, since her roommate was quarantining with his boyfriend.

So when her cousin and his baby needed someplace to stay, she thought nothing of offering up her place – but her roommate had other ideas.

Read on to find out why this was an issue.

WIBTA for going against my roommate’s wishes? I am a 22-year-old woman, with a cousin (17, male) who really desperately needs a place to stay. He has a six month old baby – the baby’s mother passed away a couple of months ago, and no one in my family is willing to take him in unless he gives up the baby. My apartment has a pullout couch that either he or me could crash on until he’s back on his feet at least.

But there is something getting in the way here.

I technically have a roommate (28, male). But the guy barely spends any time at the apartment – he got kind of “stuck” at his boyfriend’s when quarantine started, then just didn’t properly come back ever. I think I’ve seen him in person five times in the past three months? I honestly have no idea of why he’s still paying his half of the rent, but well, I’m not complaining.

Let’s see why her roommate is such a problem to their plan.

The point is, my “roommate” does not want a baby to live in the apartment. My cousin and his baby would not be staying in his room, and it’s not like he really lives here to be complaining about the noise of a baby or anything, but he’s said very firmly that no baby will live at “his” apartment. Would I be wrong if I just let my cousin move in anyways? My roommate would likely not even realize he was here, and my cousin really needs this. WIBTA?

Look, the truth is, the pandemic was really difficult for everyone – and a seventeen year old boy with a dead partner and a six month old baby really had it tough.

It’s understandable that this woman was keen to help her cousin out, especially given no one else in the family was stepping up.

But her roommate was still paying his rent, which complicated things to say the least.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit made of this.

This person was quite clear with the woman.

While others explained why her simply moving in a young man and his baby was going to present an issue.

Meanwhile, this Redditor thought she needed to find a new place to live with her cousin and his kid.

Her cousin is clearly in a really horrible situation that nobody would want to be in.

But she can’t simply ignore her rent-paying roommate’s wishes and move the guy and his child in and – what, just hope her roommate doesn’t notice?

Sure she can ask her roommate to move out if that would work better for everyone, but she can’t force him – nor can she force him to change his mind about the baby.

That would not be okay.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.