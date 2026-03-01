Woman Yells At Pizza Delivery Driver To Stop Blocking An Empty Parking Spot With His Car, So He Parks In The Spot She Wanted

Imagine being a pizza delivery driver. Would you always park in an actual parking spot, or would you think it would be okay to leave your car blocking other parking spots temporarily since you’d be back to your car in just a few minutes?

In this story, one pizza delivery driver explains his reasoning for the way he usually parks his car, but one resident at an apartment complex where he was delivering a pizza complained about where he was parked.

Want me to park in an actual spot? Sure, no problem. So I’ve gone back to delivering pizzas during this time of crisis. I actually do enjoy the job, tips are good and most customers are friendly. However, from time to time….

Today I delivered to an apartment complex. The parking spaces were as you would typically expect in a suburban complex, 90° to the direction of travel. I typically avoid parking in handicap spaces for obvious reasons, so I usually park along the backside of the vehicles, very rarely have I come back to someone waiting to leave. The main reason I do this is just because it’s easier to take off, plain and simple.

Today I got out of my car to find an individual who really wanted the spot I was blocking, despite three other spots very nearby. “You need to park in an actual spot!” She barked. I apologized “sure thing ma’am, I’m sorry”

I pulled forward and then backed into the spot she was eyeing. “ There you go! Very sorry!” I quipped as I jogged into the building.

That’s funny! I can see the other woman’s point about parking in an actual parking spot if one is available instead of blocking an empty parking spot, but if she had minded her own business, it would’ve worked out just the same.

