Woman’s Best Friend Turned Cold And Called Her Overdramatic, So She Found Herself Walking On Eggshells And Wondering If She Was Too Sensitive

There’s a fine line between being “chill” and being dismissive.

So when one woman’s close friend began downplaying her emotions and making her feel like a burden every time she spoke up, their dynamic quietly shifted.

Before long, she was stuck debating whether she was overreacting or whether the friendship was fading before her very eyes.

AITA for getting upset that my friend keeps dismissing my feelings? I (F) have been friends with my friend (M) for a while now, and we used to have a really good friendship. He used to be really kind and supportive, and I felt like I could talk to him about things without feeling judged.

But then the dynamic seemed to shift overnight.

Lately, though, things have changed a lot. He’s been super mean and more dismissive toward me, and it feels like no matter what I say, I’m somehow the problem or in the wrong. Even if I try to vent or talk about how I’m feeling, he’ll respond with things like “it’s not that deep” or act like I’m being overdramatic.

For her, this couldn’t be further from the truth.

But the issue is that, for me, it is deep. I’m not the type to be overdramatic or dramatic; I just want to feel heard.

She’s starting to feel like a burden every time she speaks up.

But every time I try to express that he hurts my feelings, he makes it seem like I’m being annoying or too emotional. I’ll admit I’ve made casual jokes here and there, like friends usually do, but nothing I consider cruel or personal. I’ve never tried to insult him in any way or form.

Now she feels like she can’t be herself around him.

But now it feels like I have to walk on eggshells around him because if I say the wrong thing or express my feelings, he acts like I’m doing too much. Recently, I told him about how what he says hurts my feelings, and he completely brushed aside my feelings once more.

It makes her question everything.

Now I’m starting to feel like maybe I’m the problem, or maybe I really am being too sensitive. But at the same time, I don’t think a real friend should make you feel like that. So AITA for being upset and wanting my friend to take my feelings seriously?

No one wants to be told “it’s not that deep” when, to them, it absolutely is.

What did Reddit think?

There’s a time and a place for sharing your feelings, but sometimes it can get to be too much.

It’s also possible the jokes are more hurtful than this friend is letting on.

Too much negativity can put a damper on even the strongest friendships.

Maybe it’s time to cut the losses on this friendship altogether.

She thought she was just expressing her emotions, but to him, that made her the villain.

At the end of the day, it’s not unreasonable to want basic respect from your friends.

