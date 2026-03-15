Woman’s Roommate Never Cleans Up After Himself, So Now That He Wants To Move In With His New Girlfriend, She’s Thinking About Warning Her

Roommates can be a great way to save money and make living a little bit easier, but only if everyone involved pulls their weight.

What would you do if your roommate never did any cleaning and was very difficult to live with, but now he wanted to move in with his new girlfriend?

That is the situation that the woman in this story is in, so she wants to warn his new girlfriend what type of roommate he is, so she knows what to expect. However, she’s also wondering if she should stay out of it.

Let’s read the whole story.

WIBTA If I told my roommates gf the truth about what it’s like to live with him? Okay, so I (32f) have been having an issue with my roommate, lets call him Joe (35m).

We moved in together last year as we were both looking for a pet friendly home (I have cats and a dog, he has an extra large breed dog) and since we had be friends for a while figured it was a good idea. We were supposed to split housework evenly but so far that hasn’t happened.

He really isn’t living up to his end of the deal.

When it’s his turn to do dishes he puts dirty dishes back into the cabinet for me to find (he claims he “doesn’t see it”, despite me talking to him about it no less than 3 times a week for the last 11 months), in the last 11 months he’s cleaned the bathroom a whopping total of 5 times. And each time I had to go back and reclean the sink, toilet, mirror, and shower because they were not done and were still visibly dirty, and that was after 3 weeks of me asking him to please clean the bathroom each time.

I work from home but he doesn’t so he’s supposed to be the one to take the garbage to the bins (I take it out of the garbage can and replace the bag, leaving it tied by the front door where he asks me to so it’s easier to grab on his way to work) but he will leave it sitting there for days and then when our dogs get into it guess who has to clean up the mess? Me. He’s also broken my vacuum (he let it fall down the stairs and the power button broke off) and his response was “well it was an accident so it’s fine”, no offer to replace it or anything, it’s a $300 vacuum I got to help with pet hair (my dog sheds a TON in the spring/fall so I need a good vacuum).

A warning would be nice.

He’s also destroyed several kitchen things of mine (my food processor, several collectible coffee mugs and plates) again with no offer to replace them. Now I was ready to just not resign the lease and move to a place on my own again when the lease is up, but now I found out he wants to move in with his gf (30sf) who has a disabled child and a high energy dog.

I want to warn her that he will only make her life harder since all he does is go to work then sit on his gaming, leaving all the housework to me.

I’m sure she would want to know.

I have tried talking to him about this at least 50 times in the last year, we’ve had a few actual arguments about it as well.

I think she deserves to know he’s a useless man child before she makes the mistake of moving him in, but is that my place? WIBTA?

As long as it is done in the right way and with the right motivation, I think it is a good thing. If she does it out of spite or in a rude way, it might be wrong.

Let’s see what the people in the comments section of Reddit had to say about this situation.

This will definitely ruin any friendship that still exists.

Living alone might be helpful for him.

The child doesn’t deserve this.

Yup, just let her know and then drop it.

This commenter says she has a right to know.

She deserves a fair warning before she moves in with this guy.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.