Worker Gets Blindsided By An Unethical Boss Who Got Her To Do Another Role Unpaid, So Worker Reported His Pool Pee Bucket

Many bosses treat their staff horribly because they can get away with it. In many ways they’re right!

But it’s in the nature of any wronged person to crave justice. See how this worker (kind of) accomplished that.

Treat me terribly at work? I’ll leave a note in your pee bucket A few years back, I (32 f) made the mistake of returning to my Alma mater (a junior college) to coach with/ for my former coach and Mentor. He was a really bad boss. I now realize he had a lot of narcissistic tendencies and he totally manipulated took advantage of me.

Her boss shamelessly got free work out of her.

By the end of my second year, I was basically doing his job (coaching the team 95% and teaching half of his classes) while he was sitting at home and making 6 figures. He promised me that he’d pay me a portion of his head coaching stipend in cash- Yes, bad, I know- upon completion of my next season at the college. When it was time for me to collect, he looked at me like I had two heads. Of course I didn’t get it in writing because of how terrifying this dude was, so I had no proof to show. He called me in for a meeting to discuss my question about pay and it was a total trap. He had the other assistant coach (his best friend) there to triangulate me. I was gaslit, lied to, made to feel like i was wrong, and told “Good that sounds like a good idea” when i declared that I quit. I left the pool ashamed, scared and in tears.

It seems justice isn’t far off. However…

I few weeks later I reported my boss to the college for a whole bunch of stuff, both unethical and straight up illegal. The other coaches and pool staff, all men, backed him and closed ranks. It was proved by a third party investigator that he did to a lot of the things I blew the whistle on, but since he was tenured, there wasn’t much the college could do. He got to remain at his post until he retired a year later. During this time, I continued to work at the school as well as a teacher, and had to share a space and office area with him. One day I was in the equipment room and noticed a plastic Easter candy bucket an athlete had brought in months prior. It was on a high shelf near the door.

Then a pungent idea struck her.

I picked it up and was immediately hit with the smell of urine. There was also a layer of crystals on the bottom. I immediately knew that this bucket was being peed in by my former boss. he probably emptied it into a floor drain. No rinse, no shame baby. I knew it was him because he had peed in bottles before, and because he spit dip into cups and bottles constantly that he just left laying around. Not a new behavior. Obviously, this enraged me. This disrespect! the boldness! the absurdity! The locker room was 50 feet away! He left town for a travel event with the team. I took the opportunity to write a note “We all know this is your pee bucket. Are you really THIS lazy?!” And leave it in his little DIY slop bucket.

Message received.

He got back, and a day later, the bucket mysteriously disappeared. He had to have known it was me. I didn’t get justice the way I wanted or needed. But at the end of the day… i let him know that I *saw* him. And that someone was on to just how utterly disgusting and entitled he was. That felt like a win.

Here is what folks are saying.

I doubt this bothered him.

As if they would look into that and test it to see if it was his.

Poetic justice!

Easy to say when you have nothing to lose.

“A note” LOL!

You do what you can!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.