Years of Family Teasing and Being Called the “Black Sheep” Boil Over, So She Finally Explodes Over Family Dinner

For most of her life, she says she’s felt like the outsider in her own family: the “weird” one, the one blamed for things, and the one everyone jokes about.

From childhood through her teen years, she felt dismissed when she struggled with mental health and ignored when she asked for help.

Now at 20, she says the dynamic hasn’t changed…and one dinner table comment was the last straw.

AITA for completely lost it with my sister in front of my parents so, I am an F20 and my sister a F26. For as long as I can remember, I always felt like I was being left out by my parents and sister. Since childhood I’ve always had the feeling that I was the black sheep of the family, and it seemed like nobody denied it; they always insinuated that I was slower, more difficult, and weirder than the other children. And somehow, I never had the paternal and maternal comfort that a child suffering from emotional problems would have.

Yikes.

This intensified when I started my early teenage years, which were really difficult times for me in terms of mental health, and they were never there for me, and often made things even worse. I shared a room with my sister, and there were days when I would cry myself to sleep, and she wouldn’t say a single word to me. I used to complain to my parents, saying I wanted to see a psychologist because something was wrong, and they completely ignored me.

Wow.

I became an adult two years ago, and honestly, nothing has changed. The passive-aggressive comments directed at me are still the same, the laughter when I make any comment continues. I’ve always felt, and still feel, like a target of jokes. My sister loves to tease me; it seems like she wants to elicit some kind of reaction from me because she knows how sensitive I am and how easily I cry.

This is so sad.

Yesterday, at dinner, my mother implied that I had drunk almost the entire Coca-Cola, But I hadn’t even touched her – that angered me, after all, the blame was ONLY on me AGAIN. My sister immediately started making jokes and teasing me, indirectly calling me a liar. And at that moment, it seemed like something inside me woke up and I simply told her to go f*** herself in front of my parents. They were obviously shocked, and she said I shouldn’t be upset over a Coca-Cola, and I said it wasn’t because of the Coca-Cola and I was fed up with how they treated me.

BOOM.

The next day (today), my mother came into the room and said that my behavior was awful (which I completely agree with) and she said I should control myself. Furthermore, she told me to apologize to my sister. I’ve been thinking about it all day, and honestly, I don’t want to apologize – yes, I know I shouldn’t have yelled, but I don’t want to apologize. I tried to explain, to say that I didn’t like the jokes she made, and that she was doing it to provoke or hurt me. My mother simply turned her back and left the room.

Sigh.

My logic is, if they never wanted to listen to me, now they’re not going to listen to what they want to hear. On the one hand, I’m happy to have surpassed everyone in that way, something I’d never done before – now, if they bring up the subject, I can simply say what I think, what I’ve always felt, and what all these years of pent-up anger have resulted in. My whole family thinks I’m wrong, and I don’t have any close friends I can ask if my choice to defend myself is the right one. Soo, what do you think?

Redditors jumped into the comments to debate whether the outburst crossed a line or was an inevitable breaking point.

Of course, most people said NTA, and that the family is terrible.

This person says they’re never going to change.

And this person has a suggestion on what to do next.

When years of being the family punching bag finally explode, the argument is rarely about the soda.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.