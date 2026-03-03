Young Trader Called Gold A Stable Investment, So His Sister Invested Big And Blamed Him When The Market Dipped And Cost Her $1,000

Investment advice hits differently when it comes from someone you trust.

So when a young trader fresh off some impressive trading gains told his older sister to park her savings in gold, she eagerly followed his lead.

But the minute the market dropped, she accused him of costing her big.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for calling gold stable and my sister losing $1,000 because of it? I’m 19M, and I’ve been trading for a few months. I’m up about 15%. My sister (22F) saw this and asked what she should do with her savings. I told her to look into gold because it’s generally stable and safer than most investments.

So his sister dove right in without asking many questions.

She bought some gold on Jan 22. The price went up a little, so she felt good about it and bought more on Jan 27. Altogether, she invested $10k.

Unfortunately, the market wasn’t so kind to her and she ended up losing big.

Right after that, the price dropped. She got really scared because that’s a lot of money for her. On Feb 1, she sold everything and locked in a $1,000 loss. After she sold, the price went back up and is now higher than when she first bought.

In the aftermath, she was quick to point fingers.

Now she wants me to pay her back the $1,000. She says I tricked her by calling gold stable when it dropped about 10% in a week. She says she wouldn’t have invested that much if I hadn’t made it sound low-risk. I told her she chose to sell when it was down and that stable doesn’t mean the price never drops.

Now the rest of the family is getting involved too.

My mom says I’m the AH because I gave financial advice I wasn’t qualified to give, and it ended up costing my sister money. AITA for calling gold stable?

The stock market doesn’t baby anyone — even the newbies.

Redditors are sure to have some strong opinions about this one.

This user seems to think there’s more than enough blame to go around here.

This 19 year old clearly still has a lot to learn.

This user points out that many other people share the same belief about gold.

Family and finances just don’t mix well.

At the end of the day, this sibling learned to always double-check her sources.

Markets go up and down, but blame tends to stick around.

