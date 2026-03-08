Young Woman Lives With Her Mom And Buys Her Own Clothes, But She Snapped When She Caught Her Mom Using Her Clothes Without Asking

Living at home with your mom can sometimes be complicated.

In this story, a young woman lives with her mom, but she pays rent and buys her own stuff.

She noticed, however, that her clothes started missing… and eventually discovered that her mom was using them without permission.

Tensions grew when she caught her mom red-handed.

AITA for yelling at my mum for stealing my clothes I am a 19-year-old girl who still lives at home with my mum, who is 40. If you cannot already tell, my mum had me at a young age. That might contribute to our constant arguing.

Most of the time, it is just mum and me in the house. My older sister travels a lot. I pay my mum rent. I buy my own toiletries, food, and clothes. I have been doing so since I was 16.

Recently, she said she might add bills to that list, too. I like buying clothes because I love different outfits. Occasionally, things go missing and I cannot find them. I will find things in the laundry that I did not wear. I will go to my washing and clothes are missing. I will catch my mum wearing my clothes. She never asks.

When I caught her the other day, I snapped. She was wearing something I had been looking for. We started to yell at each other. She said if I cleaned my room more, I would find my clothes. That if I did not leave them downstairs, she would not take them.

She also said it is not fair that in the past, I have worn her clothes. Bear in mind, in the past, I was a child who needed certain clothes but could not afford them. And I always asked her first.

She then left the room midway through my sentence. She called me a jerk. We have not spoken for a while. It got me thinking that maybe I should just let her take my clothes since she is my mother. I also probably should not have just snapped and yelled. AITA?

Sharing a house doesn’t mean sharing a wardrobe.

